Cemex de CV : Announces Pricing of 400 Million of Senior Secured Notes

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today the pricing of €400 million of its 3.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 denominated in Euros (the “Notes”).

The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.125% and mature on March 19, 2026. The Notes will be issued at a price of 100.000% of face value and will be callable commencing on March 19, 2022. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 19, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

CEMEX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to repay other indebtedness, all in accordance with CEMEX’s facilities agreement, dated as of July 19, 2017 (the “2017 Credit Agreement”), entered into with several financial institutions.

The Notes will share in the collateral pledged for the benefit of the lenders under the 2017 Credit Agreement and other secured obligations having the benefit of such collateral, and will be guaranteed by CEMEX México, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Concretos, S.A. de C.V., Empresas Tolteca de México, S.A. de C.V., New Sunward Holding B.V., CEMEX España, S.A., Cemex Asia B.V., CEMEX Corp., CEMEX Finance LLC, Cemex Africa & Middle East Investments B.V., CEMEX France Gestion (S.A.S.), Cemex Research Group AG and CEMEX UK.

