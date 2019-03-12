Cemex de CV : Announces Pricing of 400 Million of Senior Secured Notes

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today the pricing
of €400 million of its 3.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 denominated
in Euros (the “Notes”).
The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.125% and mature on
March 19, 2026. The Notes will be issued at a price of 100.000% of face
value and will be callable commencing on March 19, 2022. The closing of
the offering is expected to occur on March 19, 2019, subject to
satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
CEMEX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for
general corporate purposes, including to repay other indebtedness, all
in accordance with CEMEX’s facilities agreement, dated as of July 19,
2017 (the “2017 Credit Agreement”), entered into with several financial
institutions.
The Notes will share in the collateral pledged for the benefit of the
lenders under the 2017 Credit Agreement and other secured obligations
having the benefit of such collateral, and will be guaranteed by CEMEX
México, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Concretos, S.A. de C.V., Empresas Tolteca de
México, S.A. de C.V., New Sunward Holding B.V., CEMEX España, S.A.,
Cemex Asia B.V., CEMEX Corp., CEMEX Finance LLC, Cemex Africa & Middle
East Investments B.V., CEMEX France Gestion (S.A.S.), Cemex Research
Group AG and CEMEX UK.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005950/en/