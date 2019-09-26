Cemex de CV : Forbes Recognizes CEMEX as One of the “World's Best Regarded Companies”

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) announced today that Forbes ranked CEMEX the world’s 15th best-regarded company on its third annual list of the World’s Best Regarded Companies.

Forbes partnered with Statista to cull its annual list of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies down to the top 250 best-regarded businesses based on their trustworthiness, social conduct, the strength of their products and services, and how they fare as employers. To gather data, Statista surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries.

CEMEX is not only the highest ranked Mexican company, but also the highest ranked company in the construction materials industry on the list.

View the complete World's Best Regarded Companies List: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-regarded-companies/#619d2309124d

