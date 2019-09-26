Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Cemex SAB de CV    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX SAB DE CV

(CEMEX CPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cemex de CV : Forbes Recognizes CEMEX as One of the “World's Best Regarded Companies”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) announced today that Forbes ranked CEMEX the world’s 15th best-regarded company on its third annual list of the World’s Best Regarded Companies.

Forbes partnered with Statista to cull its annual list of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies down to the top 250 best-regarded businesses based on their trustworthiness, social conduct, the strength of their products and services, and how they fare as employers. To gather data, Statista surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries.

CEMEX is not only the highest ranked Mexican company, but also the highest ranked company in the construction materials industry on the list.

View the complete World's Best Regarded Companies List: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-regarded-companies/#619d2309124d

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMEX SAB DE CV
03:25pCEMEX DE CV : Forbes Recognizes CEMEX as One of the “World's Best Regarded..
BU
09/12CEMEX VENTURES : Invests In GoFor to Improve Delivery of Building Materials
BU
08/13Brick & Mortar fund raises $97 million to make construction tech-savvy
RE
08/06CEMEX DE CV : Announces Organizational Changes
BU
07/25CEMEX DE CV : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/18CEMEX DE CV : Ventures presents the 10 most promising Construction Startups of 2..
PU
07/15CEMEX DE CV : helps restore historic Augustus Bridge
PU
07/11CEMEX DE CV : technology will give long life to the new "Puente La Unidad" bridg..
PU
07/09CEMEX DE CV : Leaders Provide Insights to Optimize Construction Industry
BU
06/27CEMEX DE CV : Tec award doubled its applications in 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 057 M
EBIT 2019 1 454 M
Net income 2019 517 M
Debt 2019 10 324 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 5 965 M
Chart CEMEX SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Cemex SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,43  $
Last Close Price 0,40  $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Jose Antonio González Flores Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX SAB DE CV-17.91%5 966
CRH PLC31.99%26 314
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY52.71%19 959
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS57.45%16 897
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED8.19%16 537
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG21.54%14 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group