Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Cemex SAB de CV    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX SAB DE CV (CEMEX CPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cemex de CV : Participates in Renowned Project “L’Arbre Blanc”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 11:43pm CEST
CEMEX Participates in Renowned Project 'L'Arbre Blanc'

September 12, 2018

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that it participated in the construction of L'Arbre Blanc (The White Tree). This 50-meter high, tree-shaped building is the work of renowned Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, who has designed buildings such as the Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in London.

Located on the banks of the River Lez in Montpellier, France, this 17-story residential building features seven-meter cantilevered metal work and 194 balcony spaces that give this structure its unique tree shape. For this project, CEMEX supplied over 7,800 cubic meters of concrete, including special mixes of hyper-fluid and high-strength concrete.

CEMEX's expertise and product design were essential to maintaining the pace of work on site. To deliver the structural work, CEMEX supplied a fast-drying concrete that enabled the completion of one floor every six days and the total structure in just three months.

Completion of L'Arbre Blanc, a future flagship project in Montpellier, is expected in 2019.

CEMEX R&D, Innovation, and Business Development projects are part of the company's global R&D collaboration network, headed by CEMEX Research Center based in Switzerland.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

Follow us on: facebook.com/cemex, twitter.com/cemex, instagram.com/cemex/, youtube.com/cemex

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

Media Relations

Jorge Perez

+52(81) 8888-4334

mr@cemex.com

Investor Relations

Eduardo Rendon

+52(81) 8888-4256

ir@cemex.com

Analyst Relations

Lucy Rodriguez

+1(212) 317-6007

ir@cemex.com

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 21:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMEX SAB DE CV
09/12CEMEX DE CV : Participates in Renowned Project “L’Arbre Blanc”
PU
09/07CEMEX DE CV : Tec Award Recognizes the Social Impact of Entrepreneurs
BU
09/05CEMEX DE CV : Participates in Third Largest Water Project in Nile River
PU
08/30CEMEX DE CV : Recognized by Latin American Council of Management Schools
PU
08/15CEMEX DE CV : Uses Powerfloating Technology for the First Time in the UK
BU
07/31CEMEX : Ventures Celebrates Closing of Its 2018 Construction Startup Competition
BU
07/26CEMEX DE CV : Announces an Increase in Net Income of 32% During the Second Quart..
BU
07/24CEMEX VENTURES : Invests in Smart Concrete Space Through Concrete Sensors
BU
07/17CEMEX DE CV : Participates in New School of Art in Houston’s Museum Distri..
BU
07/04CEMEX DE CV : Participates in Main Wastewater Treatment Plant in Colombia
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05EAGLE MATERIALS : Flying High 
08/27Mexican ADRs on the move after trade deal 
08/26EAGLE MATERIALS : Worth Paying More For Quality? 
07/29Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) CEO Fernando Ángel González Olivieri on Q2 2018 Re.. 
07/26Cemex plans asset sales, debt reduction 
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 270 B
EBIT 2018 33 609 M
Net income 2018 11 732 M
Debt 2018 190 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,71
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 191 B
Chart CEMEX SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Cemex SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,8  MXN
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Jose Antonio González Flores Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX SAB DE CV-10.82%9 943
CRH PLC-6.47%26 844
ULTRATECH CEMENT-4.93%15 497
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-27.31%15 076
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-15.02%14 429
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-12.91%12 130
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.