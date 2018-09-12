Cemex de CV : Participates in Renowned Project “L’Arbre Blanc”

CEMEX Participates in Renowned Project 'L'Arbre Blanc'

September 12, 2018

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that it participated in the construction of L'Arbre Blanc (The White Tree). This 50-meter high, tree-shaped building is the work of renowned Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, who has designed buildings such as the Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in London.

Located on the banks of the River Lez in Montpellier, France, this 17-story residential building features seven-meter cantilevered metal work and 194 balcony spaces that give this structure its unique tree shape. For this project, CEMEX supplied over 7,800 cubic meters of concrete, including special mixes of hyper-fluid and high-strength concrete.

CEMEX's expertise and product design were essential to maintaining the pace of work on site. To deliver the structural work, CEMEX supplied a fast-drying concrete that enabled the completion of one floor every six days and the total structure in just three months.

Completion of L'Arbre Blanc, a future flagship project in Montpellier, is expected in 2019.

CEMEX R&D, Innovation, and Business Development projects are part of the company's global R&D collaboration network, headed by CEMEX Research Center based in Switzerland.

