Cemex de CV : Participates in Third Largest Water Project in Nile River

CEMEX Participates in Third Largest Water Project in Nile River

September 5, 2018

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that it participated in the construction of the new Assiut barrage project, considered the third largest water project in the Nile River. CEMEX acted as the main cement supplier of this project, which is expected to provide irrigation water for 690,000 hectares, directly benefiting 5 million Egyptian agricultural workers.

'The new Assiut barrage is an exemplary project for CEMEX in Egypt. We provided high-quality materials and expertise to ensure that this project represents a new landmark in the Nile River,' said Carlos E. Gonzalez, Country Manager of CEMEX in Egypt. 'We are very proud to participate in projects that shape the future of Egypt such as the new Assiut barrage and the country's first concrete road,' he added.

The new Assiut barrage project replaces the previous dam, built in the early 20th century. The project also involves the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in the Nile River that is expected to generate 32 megawatts of energy. CEMEX supplied 160,000 tons of high-resistant, low heat of hydration cement for this project, which is expected to not only improve navigation through the river, but also provide water and clean, renewable energy to the cities of Assiut, Minya, Beni Suef, Fayoum, and Giza.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

Follow us on: facebook.com/cemex, twitter.com/cemex, instagram.com/cemex/, youtube.com/cemex

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.