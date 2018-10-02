Cemex de CV : Presents International Finalists for 2018 Edition of its Building Award

CEMEX Presents International Finalists for 2018 Edition of its Building Award

October 1, 2018

The 2018 edition of the CEMEX Building Award received 63 entries from 19 countries.

Throughout its 27-year trajectory, the CEMEX Building Award has recognized over 700 projects in Mexico and the world.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today the 63 finalists for the International Edition of the 2018 CEMEX Building Award, a competition that recognizes the best and most innovative construction projects on an international level.

The International Edition received project entries from a total of 19 different countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, the Dominican Republic, England, France, Germany, Guatemala, Latvia, Mexico, Montenegro, Nicaragua, Panama, the Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Spain, and the United States.

The jury, comprised of 13 representatives of the construction industry from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, France, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, and the United States, were in charge of the project selection process during a meeting from June 14th to June 16th in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The finalists are recognized for their state-of-the-art construction solutions proposed in five main categories (Residential Housing, Affordable Housing, Building, Collective Space, and Infrastructure), as well as four Special Prizes (Social Value, Universal Accessibility, Sustainable Building, and Construction Innovation).

The Salesforce Tower in the United Stated, the Mersey Gateway in England, and the Santo Domingo 'Malecón' Waterfront in the Dominican Republic are among the finalists.

The awards ceremony for the 2018 edition of the CEMEX Building Award will take place on November 8th in Mexico City and will be attended by representatives of all of the finalists' projects.

With a 27-year trajectory as one of the most recognized competitions in the construction industry across Mexico and the world, the CEMEX Building Award continues to foster a culture of innovation in construction by recognizing projects and professionals who are leading the way to new and better industry practices.

