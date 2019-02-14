Log in
Cemex de CV : Rebuilds Jamaica Airport

0
02/14/2019 | 06:12pm EST
CEMEX Rebuilds Jamaica Airport

February 14, 2019

  • CEMEX mobilized a concrete plant, a paver, and other supplies from Mexico to guarantee the durability and quality of the new airport's roads.
  • The team, comprised of Mexican and Jamaican professionals, coordinated the efforts with the control tower to complete the project without affecting the airport's operations.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX), announced today that it led an international team of specialists in charge of renovating 35,000m2 of taxiways for the International Sangster Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the main point of entry to this country.

To ensure the quality and durability of the new roads, CEMEX mobilized from Mexico a specialized team, a concrete plant, supplies that weren't available in the area, and a next-generation paver to place 22,500m3 of concrete. These actions guaranteed not only the timely completion of the project, but also the highest quality of the final product.

'The aircrafts stop and make strong turns from standing still; this produces rubbish that might cause accidents and increases the frequency of maintenance,' said Rubén Hernando Ceña, Project Manager of INECO, the company in charge of project supervision. 'Concrete is a solution for safety improvement, reduces the risk of aircraft damage due to the irregularities of old pavement,' he added.

With the equipment on site, CEMEX Mexico's 30 specialists in pavement, maintenance, topography, quality, management, and control worked to complete the project without interrupting the airport's operations. 'The CEMEX team collaborated with the airport's authorities to produce high resistance concrete and execute the project without affecting air traffic,' explained Alejandro Vares, Infrastructure and Government Vice President of CEMEX Mexico.

With the project completed in less than six months, the new taxiway´s lifespan will extend up to 20 years; a change that will reduce maintenance frequency and benefit the airport's 4.5 million annual users. 'CEMEX added the value-added quality that is expected of a great global company,' said Rubén Hernando Ceña.

This is an international project led by a Mexican team from CEMEX in collaboration with CEMEX Jamaica and Caribbean Cement, CEMEX's local subsidiaries, and local builder S&G Road Surfacing Materials LTD. Through its participation in the renovation of international communication routes from different countries, CEMEX enables easier, safer, ontime arrivals and departures for Jamaicans and their visitors. CEMEX further demonstrates its leadership capacity for project solutions across any geography.

CEMEX's cement and concrete technology centers are part of the collaborative research and development network led by CEMEX Research Group AG, headquartered in Switzerland.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

Follow us on: facebook.com/cemex, twitter.com/cemex, instagram.com/cemex/, youtube.com/cemex

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

Media Relations

Jorge Perez

+52(81) 8888-4334

mr@cemex.com

Investor Relations

Eduardo Rendon

+52(81) 8888-4256

ir@cemex.com

Analyst Relations

Lucy Rodriguez

+1(212) 317-6007

ir@cemex.com

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:11:05 UTC
