Cemex de CV : Successfully Closes Approximately U.S.$1.1 Billion Extension under 2017 Credit Agreement

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has
successfully closed the amendment process under its facilities
agreement, dated as of July 19, 2017 (the “2017 Credit Agreement”),
entered into with several financial institutions.
As part of this amendment process, CEMEX is extending approximately
U.S.$1.1 billion of maturities by 3 years, representing on aggregate 92%
of the July 2020 and January 2021 maturities under the 2017 Credit
Agreement. With this extension, CEMEX currently does not have any
relevant debt maturities until July 2021, aside from its 3.72%
subordinated convertible notes maturing on March 2020 with a principal
amount of approximately U.S.$521 million.
"We are very pleased with this transaction which allows us to extend our
maturities, as we continue to make progress towards regaining investment
grade credit metrics,” said José Antonio González, CEMEX’s Chief
Financial Officer. “The process was highly successful thanks to the
level of engagement and support from our lenders in the 2017 Credit
Agreement.”
As part of the amendments to the 2017 Credit Agreement, CEMEX is making
certain adjustments for the implementation of IFRS 16 – Leases,
and the neutralization of any potential effect from such adoption on its
consolidated financial leverage ratio. In addition, CEMEX is delaying
the scheduled tightening of the consolidated financial leverage ratio
limit by one year. Furthermore, CEMEX’s consolidated financial leverage
ratio will now be calculated on a net debt basis.
CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality
products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than
50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of
those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency
advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future.
The 2017 Credit Agreement, as amended, is subject to post-closing
conditions. This press release contains forward-looking statements and
information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and
assumptions. No assurance can be given that the post-closing conditions
referenced herein will be met. CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or
correct the information contained in this press release.
