Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Cemex SAB de CV    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX SAB DE CV

(CEMEX CPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cemex de CV : Upgraded by Fitch Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") upgraded CEMEX´s Corporate credit rating in its global scale to BB from BB-.

According to Fitch, the upgrade reflects the strengthening of CEMEX's capital structure due to US$5 billion in debt reduction in the last three years, primarily due to robust free cash flow generation and asset sales. Other considerations for the upgrade are CEMEX’s strong business positions as well as the refinancing of about US$7 billion of debt, which has lowered interest payments by about US$200 million per year.

“We are pleased with Fitch´s recognition of our sustained and disciplined track record of deleveraging and improvement of our capital structure,” said Jose Antonio Gonzalez, CEMEX’s Chief Financial Officer. “We remain fully committed towards the goal of achieving an investment grade capital structure.”

In addition to the upgrade in its global scale, Fitch upgraded CEMEX's Corporate credit rating in its national scale to 'A+(mex)' from 'A(mex)'; CEMEX’s short-term national scale rating was affirmed at 'F1+ (mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch also upgraded CEMEX´s senior secured notes to 'BB' from ' BB-' including CEMEX´s recent €400 million senior secured notes due 2026.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com.

A security rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating. This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of CEMEX described to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this release. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMEX SAB DE CV
05:16pCEMEX DE CV : to Host Its Annual Day on March 20, 2019
BU
03/12CEMEX DE CV : Announces Pricing of 400 Million of Senior Secured Notes
BU
02/20CEMEX DE CV : Announces Divestment of Assets in the Baltics and Nordics
BU
02/18CEMEX VENTURES LAUNCHES CONSTRUCTION : “Apply. Grow. Make Your Mark.&rdquo..
PU
02/14CEMEX DE CV : Rebuilds Jamaica Airport
PU
02/12CEMEX DE CV : Announces Call for 2019 Building Award
PU
02/07CEMEX DE CV : Reports Top-Line Growth of 6%, Free Cash Flow Generation in Excess..
BU
01/31CEMEX DE CV : plant in Panama receives Concrete Sustainability Council's Certifi..
PU
01/30CEMEX DE CV : contributes to renovation of iconic promenade in Veracruz, Mexico
PU
01/24CEMEX DE CV : Joins All4YOUth to Strengthen Employability of Youth
BU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 299 B
EBIT 2019 35 932 M
Net income 2019 16 395 M
Debt 2019 189 B
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 8,49
P/E ratio 2020 7,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart CEMEX SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Cemex SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,3  MXN
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Jose Antonio González Flores VP-Finance, Communication & Corporate Affairs
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX SAB DE CV-3.79%7 164
CRH PLC14.87%25 223
ULTRATECH CEMENT2.61%16 159
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY11.20%14 698
HEIDELBERGCEMENT21.54%14 375
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS10.94%12 237
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.