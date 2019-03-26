Cemex de CV : Ventures and TEKFEN Ventures Sign Collaboration Agreement

CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX's Corporate Venture Capital Unit, announced today
that it signed a collaboration agreement with TEKFEN Ventures, the
investment fund of TEKFEN, a Turkish industrial conglomerate working in
the construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and real estate sectors.
Both companies have agreed to develop synergies between the parties to
innovate the construction industry.
CEMEX Ventures and TEKFEN Ventures are committed to sharing their
experience with one goal: fostering innovation in the construction and
real estate industries. In this way, the two investment funds will work
to invest in new technologies and innovative solutions to drive the
revolution of an industry as traditional as the construction industry
with a global focus. In addition, CEMEX Ventures and TEKFEN Ventures
will coordinate agendas and events organized by each party, while
developing joint events and participating in subsequent editions of
events in a coordinated manner.
By giving visibility to startups that they are aware of, and might be of
interest to the other, CEMEX Ventures and TEKFEN Ventures will
facilitate the search for and implementation of innovative projects and
solutions. By strengthening the flow of exchange of new business models,
entrepreneurs will have access to a greater number of investors to
support their solution.
CEMEX Ventures and TEKFEN Ventures create a perfect partnership because
of their shared vision of the industry in which they operate, their
international presence, and their strategic positioning as corporate
venture capital units that aspire to strengthen their network. As
Gonzalo Galindo, CEMEX Ventures CEO, states, "This type of alliance
between two industries that fit together, as well as the construction
and real estate industries, are key to finding new successful business
models, TEKFEN Ventures also has a complete vision of the entire value
chain and is a good partner to drive the construction revolution.” In
this way, the development of a community of experts made up of leading
companies in the construction industry is evident.
“We're excited to partner with CEMEX Ventures, a peer that shares our
vision of a more productive AEC industry. While TEKFEN and CEMEX
primarily operate in different geographies, working together allows us
to leverage our combined expertise to identify and support globally
impactful innovation in building materials and technology for
construction and real estate,” said Sinan Uzan, President of TEKFEN
Ventures.
The parties’ relationships with different entities will generate
stronger links within the construction, entrepreneurship, innovation,
and new technologies ecosystem. This agreement invites new entities to
continue the drive to revolutionize the sector.
About CEMEX Ventures
Launched in 2017, CEMEX Ventures focuses on helping to solve the main
challenges and areas of opportunity for the construction ecosystem
through sustainable solutions. CEMEX Ventures has created an open and
collaborative platform to lead the construction industry revolution by
engaging startups, entrepreneurs, universities, and other relevant
stakeholders to address the industry's toughest challenges and shape
tomorrow's value ecosystem. For more information on CEMEX Ventures,
please visit: www.cemexventures.com.
About TEKFEN Ventures
Tekfen Ventures is the corporate venture arm of Tekfen Holding, a
Turkish industrial conglomerate and leader in construction and
agriculture. Tekfen Ventures invests in uniquely impactful technology
and science companies that help build, feed, and power the world. Over
the past 60 years, Tekfen has constantly been at the forefront of its
areas of expertise. Tekfen Ventures is the next step in a long history
of pioneering new technology and leadership across the construction,
manufacturing, and agriculture sectors.
