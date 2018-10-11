Cemex de CV : Ventures in list of Most Relevant Investors in Construction Ecosystem

CEMEX Ventures in list of Most Relevant Investors in Construction Ecosystem

Leading companies from sectors such as banking, entrepreneurship, and investing are also included in this list.

CEMEX Ventures' upward trajectory keeps CEMEX at the forefront of the construction industry.

CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX's open innovation and venture capital unit, was selected as one of the most relevant investors within the construction industry in the Venture Investors 50 List 2018 by BuiltWorlds, one of the main media networks committed to improve the future of the construction industry through technology and innovation.

Featuring 50 companies, the list is comprised of three categories based on the entrepreneurs' value proposition: Venture Funds, Strategics, and Accelerators. CEMEX's venture capital arm was selected for the Strategics category, which stands outs for offering startups much more than economic investment. CEMEX Venture's value proposition also includes great support during the marketing phase, expansion into new markets, and access for entrepreneurs to an expert community in the fields of construction, technology, and business.

As a strategic investment vehicle, CEMEX Ventures is key to bringing innovation to CEMEX. CEMEX Ventures understands the day-to-day challenges of the industry in which CEMEX operates and explores a number of solutions to solve these challenges through new business models, trends, and technologies. CEMEX, a leading building materials company, is successfully applying these innovative solutions on an international scale.

BuiltWorlds, a network that fosters the connection between technology and new approaches to construction, has valued CEMEX Ventures very positively and has included it in many events and publications. Last May, Gonzalo Galindo, CEO of CEMEX Ventures, was invited to Chicago for a conference explaining the topics and trends for investment in the construction industry. Additionally, he has participated in many discussion boards regarding the industry's achievements and next steps.

Its media recognition, growing number of investments, and great participation for its 2018 Construction Startup Competition, keep both CEMEX Ventures and CEMEX at the forefront of innovation, leading the revolution of the construction industry.

Launched in 2017, CEMEX Ventures, leverages CEMEX's knowledge of the business with new, leading-edge technologies and platforms, focusing on solving the main challenges in the construction ecosystem through sustainable solutions. CEMEX Ventures has created an open, collaborative platform to lead the construction industry's revolution engaging startups, entrepreneurs, universities and other stakeholders to tackle current challenges in the industry and shape tomorrow's value ecosystem. For more information on CEMEX Ventures, please visit: www.cemexventures.com.

