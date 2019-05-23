Cemex de CV : actively participates in German infrastructure projects

CEMEX actively participates in German infrastructure projects

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that CEMEX contributed construction materials and solutions, as well as proprietary admixture technologies, for three different infrastructure projects in Germany.

For the first project, CEMEX supplied ready-mix concrete for new foundations of an infrastructure project along the railway line in Berlin's Alt-Hohenschoenhausen district. For the final kilometers to the construction site, CEMEX concrete trucks travelled piggyback on a low-floor wagon.

For Deutsche Bahn AG, construction company Heicon Service GmbH & Co. KG built new foundations for overhead line masts in Alt-Hohenschoenhausen. For twelve of these foundations, the construction company ordered ready-mix concrete for exterior components from CEMEX in Germany. In two days, CEMEX delivered around 35 cubic meters of concrete from its Hohenschoenhausen plant. Because the railway's premises could not be reached by road, the project's particular challenge was the risk that the concrete could stiffen during delivery.

To solve this challenge, CEMEX concrete truck drivers drove their vehicles over a steel ramp onto a low-floor wagon, a so-called rolling highway. In this way, the concrete quickly reached the construction site about three kilometers further along the railway line.

For the second project, CEMEX supplied concrete, pumping services, and safety advice for the renovation of Berlin's Schlossstrasse subway station. This renovation project posed a particularly complex planning and construction task.

Among other things, the station is now barrier-free. Also, on behalf of Brauer Baugesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, a Berlin-based construction company, CEMEX is supplying ready-mix concrete for new elevator shafts.

For this complex project, ready-mix trucks delivered their concrete to a CEMEX concrete pump onto which the construction company attached a rigid steel pipe. Prior to each project, CEMEX concrete pumping specialists routinely advise customers on ways to make their processes safer and, if necessary, provide technical equipment for this purpose. The steel pipe ensures optimum safety on the particularly critical first section of the delivery pipeline.

For the third project, CEMEX produced high-performance concrete for a Berlin wastewater treatment plant. To satisfy the requirements of the municipal water supply company Berliner Wasserbetriebe, CEMEX supplied a special concrete with increased acid resistance that can withstand aggressive chemicals over a longer period and is ideally suited for the construction of wastewater treatment plants.

Over the course of 2018, CEMEX provided around 220 cubic meters of this high-performance concrete to build channel walls and channel covers within the sand trap building that was used for the wastewater treatment plant.

In Germany, CEMEX produces concretes with increased acid resistance in stationary plants and delivers them as ready-mix concrete to construction sites. These special concretes' applications include wastewater treatment plant construction, sewer construction (pipelines and shaft structures made of cast-in-place concrete and precast concrete parts), components in the area of the German Federal Water Resources Act, and power plant construction.



