Cemex de CV : plant in Panama receives Concrete Sustainability Council's Certification

CEMEX plant in Panama receives Concrete Sustainability Council's Certification

January 31, 2019

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that its Panama Norte concrete plant in Panama earned Responsible Sourcing Certification from the Concrete Sustainability Council (CSC), becoming the first facility in the ready-mix concrete sector in Latin America to receive this designation. 'We are proud of our Panama Norte plant for becoming the first concrete facility in Latin America to attain CSC certification, and we are committed to foster our leadership in the industry by delivering a superior customer experience and integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business,' said Andres Jimenez, President of CEMEX Panama.

Launched in 2017 by 11 founding members-including the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, the Portland Cement Association, and CEMEX-the CSC aims to improve the transparency of the concrete sector and highlight the essential role of concrete in creating a sustainable construction sector by getting recognition in green procurement government policies and building rating systems. The CSC acts as a responsible-sourcing certification system, grading building materials facilities on responsible environmental, social, and governance practices throughout supply chains.

The plant met the CSC requirements as confirmed via an audit by SGS, an independent, third-party certification body.

