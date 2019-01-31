Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Cemex SAB de CV    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX SAB DE CV (CEMEX CPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cemex de CV : plant in Panama receives Concrete Sustainability Council's Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:39pm EST
CEMEX plant in Panama receives Concrete Sustainability Council's Certification

January 31, 2019

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that its Panama Norte concrete plant in Panama earned Responsible Sourcing Certification from the Concrete Sustainability Council (CSC), becoming the first facility in the ready-mix concrete sector in Latin America to receive this designation. 'We are proud of our Panama Norte plant for becoming the first concrete facility in Latin America to attain CSC certification, and we are committed to foster our leadership in the industry by delivering a superior customer experience and integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business,' said Andres Jimenez, President of CEMEX Panama.

Launched in 2017 by 11 founding members-including the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, the Portland Cement Association, and CEMEX-the CSC aims to improve the transparency of the concrete sector and highlight the essential role of concrete in creating a sustainable construction sector by getting recognition in green procurement government policies and building rating systems. The CSC acts as a responsible-sourcing certification system, grading building materials facilities on responsible environmental, social, and governance practices throughout supply chains.

The plant met the CSC requirements as confirmed via an audit by SGS, an independent, third-party certification body.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

For more information on the CSC, please visit: www.concretesustainabilitycouncil.org

Follow us on: facebook.com/cemex, twitter.com/cemex, instagram.com/cemex/, youtube.com/cemex

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

Media Relations

Jorge Perez

+52(81) 8888-4334

mr@cemex.com

Investor Relations

Eduardo Rendon

+52(81) 8888-4256

ir@cemex.com

Analyst Relations

Lucy Rodriguez

+1(212) 317-6007

ir@cemex.com

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 00:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMEX SAB DE CV
07:39pCEMEX DE CV : plant in Panama receives Concrete Sustainability Council's Certifi..
PU
01/30CEMEX DE CV : contributes to renovation of iconic promenade in Veracruz, Mexico
PU
01/24CEMEX DE CV : Joins All4YOUth to Strengthen Employability of Youth
BU
01/15CEMEX DE CV : Announces Organizational Changes
BU
2018CEMEX DE CV : supplies concrete for largest development in Coral Gables, Florida
PU
2018CEMEX DE CV : Ventures invests in development of worksite digital twin through S..
PU
2018CEMEX DE CV : will participate in paving the most important road on Mexico-USA b..
PU
2018CEMEX DE CV : Go wins renowned german award
PU
2018CEMEX DE CV : continues to work to make roads safer for all users
PU
2018CEMEX DE CV : Commences Stock Repurchase Program
BU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 278 B
EBIT 2018 32 709 M
Net income 2018 14 641 M
Debt 2018 186 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,96
P/E ratio 2019 8,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 155 B
Chart CEMEX SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Cemex SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,9  MXN
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Jose Antonio González Flores VP-Finance, Communication & Corporate Affairs
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX SAB DE CV6.22%8 095
CRH PLC6.95%23 679
HEIDELBERGCEMENT13.94%13 876
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY3.20%13 337
ULTRATECH CEMENT-13.87%13 301
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS3.88%11 196
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.