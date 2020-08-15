Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Cencosud S.A.    CENCOSUD   CL0000000100

CENCOSUD S.A.

(CENCOSUD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 08/14
1351.5 CLP   +0.86%
10:28aCENCOSUD S A : Cornershop Uber Strategic Alliance
PU
08/13CENCOSUD S A : Alianza Estrategica Cencosud Cornershop Uber
PU
08/06Covid Derails Latin America's Bid for Middle-Class Prosperity
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cencosud S A : Cornershop Uber Strategic Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 10:28am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Cencosud and Cornershop announce a long-term strategic

alliance

  • The preferential agreement includes offering all Cencosud supermarkets prominently and without service charge in Cornershop Chile, Peru, Colombia and Brazil. The Home Improvement operations in Chile and Colombia are also included.
  • The alliance consists of the joint development of technology and investment in stores dedicated to e-commerce picking to optimize customer service and search for greater efficiencies in Cencosud's e-commerce businesses

Santiago, August 13th, 2020 - Cencosud and Cornershop (company controlled by Uber Technologies Inc.) signed a long-term collaboration agreement today for Supermarkets and Home Improvement operations in Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Brazil.

With this agreement, Cornershop customers will be able to access Supermarkets stores in Cencosud (Jumbo, Wong, Metro, Santa Isabel, Prezunic, and GBarbosa, among others) and Home Improvement (Easy) with no service charge.

In addition, Uber and Uber Eats users will be able to access Cencosud's products and stores through their applications.

The agreement also includes technological integration as a relevant point, which means that Cencosud and Cornershop will work together to develop technology that offers the best experience to Cencosud customers and seek development to improve business efficiency.

Likewise, Cornershop and Cencosud will invest in the development of stores dedicated to e- commerce picking (dark stores), both in Chile and in the other countries, including in the agreement. To continue to deliver unmatched service, both in-store and in e-commerce.

Oskar Hjertonsson, founder and CEO of Cornershop, highlights that "when we launched Cornershop in Santiago 5 years ago, Jumbo was a dream partner for that market. We know that Jumbo is one of the favorite stores for Cornershop users, due to its wide selection of excellent quality products. We are pleased about this announcement and what this means: to be able to deliver even more value to our customers, not only in Chile but throughout the region."

For Eduardo Donnelly, General Director of Uber Eats for Latin America, "Latin America is a key market for Uber, where we have a significant presence. We are very excited about the possibility of Cornershop starting to work with Cencosud and, thanks to our technological integration, users

PRESS RELEASE

of Uber applications can access their stores and products. This agreement makes it easier for us to think about new development opportunities together for the future."

For Matias Videla, CEO of Cencosud, "This alliance with Uber and Cornershop is part of Cencosud's strategy to focus on the e-commerce and Supermarkets channels. It allows us to grow with a broader offer to our customers, to improve services, and to benefit from current and future technological development."

ABOUT CENCOSUD

Cencosud is one of the largest and most prestigious multi-brand and multi-format retailers in Latin America, with a presence in 5 countries and more than 105 thousand employees. It maintains operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Colombia, through 5 business units: Supermarkets, Home Improvement, Department Stores, Shopping Centers, and Financial Services.

ABOUT CORNERSHOP

Cornershop is the application that brings together supermarkets and specialty stores in the same place. Fill your cart, schedule your order, and receive it in less than 60 minutes. A Shopper, reliable, and expert in choosing the best products will leave your order at the place and time that indicates. Cornershop was launched in 2015 in Chile and Mexico, and it is currently present in 7 countries: Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, the United States, and Canada. If you want to know more, go to www.cornershopapp.com.

ABOUT UBER

The mission of Uber is to create opportunities through mobility. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how to get a ride with the push of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we develop products that bring people closer to their destination. By changing how people, food, and objects move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens the world to new possibilities.

Press contact:

press@cornershopapp.com

danica.radnic@cencosud.cl

Disclaimer

Cencosud SA published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 14:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CENCOSUD S.A.
10:28aCENCOSUD S A : Cornershop Uber Strategic Alliance
PU
08/13CENCOSUD S A : Alianza Estrategica Cencosud Cornershop Uber
PU
08/06Covid Derails Latin America's Bid for Middle-Class Prosperity
DJ
05/06CENCOSUD S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06CENCOSUD S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019CENCOSUD SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CENCOSUD SA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018'They blocked the truck!' Cargo bandits disrupt e-commerce in Brazil
RE
2018CENCOSUD SA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018Wal-Mart may have to unload stake in Brazilian unit at discount
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 659 B 12 121 M 12 121 M
Net income 2020 180 B 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2020 2 491 B 3 126 M 3 126 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 3 859 B 4 840 M 4 842 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 122 390
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart CENCOSUD S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cencosud S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENCOSUD S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 176,92 CLP
Last Close Price 1 351,50 CLP
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matias Sola Videla Chief Executive Officer
Horst Paulmann Kemna Chairman
Heike Paulmann Koepfer Director
Peter Paulmann Koepfer Director
Julio Moura Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENCOSUD S.A.36.52%4 840
WALMART INC.11.58%375 517
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.10.24%38 171
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.96%28 556
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.71%22 254
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED18.49%18 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group