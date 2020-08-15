Cencosud S A : Cornershop Uber Strategic Alliance

Cencosud and Cornershop announce a long-term strategic

alliance

The preferential agreement includes offering all Cencosud supermarkets prominently and without service charge in Cornershop Chile, Peru, Colombia and Brazil. The Home Improvement operations in Chile and Colombia are also included.

The alliance consists of the joint development of technology and investment in stores dedicated to e-commerce picking to optimize customer service and search for greater efficiencies in Cencosud's e-commerce businesses

Santiago, August 13th, 2020 - Cencosud and Cornershop (company controlled by Uber Technologies Inc.) signed a long-term collaboration agreement today for Supermarkets and Home Improvement operations in Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Brazil.

With this agreement, Cornershop customers will be able to access Supermarkets stores in Cencosud (Jumbo, Wong, Metro, Santa Isabel, Prezunic, and GBarbosa, among others) and Home Improvement (Easy) with no service charge.

In addition, Uber and Uber Eats users will be able to access Cencosud's products and stores through their applications.

The agreement also includes technological integration as a relevant point, which means that Cencosud and Cornershop will work together to develop technology that offers the best experience to Cencosud customers and seek development to improve business efficiency.

Likewise, Cornershop and Cencosud will invest in the development of stores dedicated to e- commerce picking (dark stores), both in Chile and in the other countries, including in the agreement. To continue to deliver unmatched service, both in-store and in e-commerce.

Oskar Hjertonsson, founder and CEO of Cornershop, highlights that "when we launched Cornershop in Santiago 5 years ago, Jumbo was a dream partner for that market. We know that Jumbo is one of the favorite stores for Cornershop users, due to its wide selection of excellent quality products. We are pleased about this announcement and what this means: to be able to deliver even more value to our customers, not only in Chile but throughout the region."

For Eduardo Donnelly, General Director of Uber Eats for Latin America, "Latin America is a key market for Uber, where we have a significant presence. We are very excited about the possibility of Cornershop starting to work with Cencosud and, thanks to our technological integration, users