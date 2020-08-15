Cencosud S A : Cornershop Uber Strategic Alliance

Cencosud and Cornershop announce a long-term strategic
alliance
The preferential agreement includes offering all Cencosud supermarkets prominently and without service charge in Cornershop Chile, Peru, Colombia and Brazil. The Home Improvement operations in Chile and Colombia are also included.
The alliance consists of the joint development of technology and investment in stores dedicated to e-commerce picking to optimize customer service and search for greater efficiencies in Cencosud's e-commerce businesses
Santiago, August 13th, 2020 - Cencosud and Cornershop (company controlled by Uber Technologies Inc.) signed a long-term collaboration agreement today for Supermarkets and Home Improvement operations in Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Brazil.
With this agreement, Cornershop customers will be able to access Supermarkets stores in Cencosud (Jumbo, Wong, Metro, Santa Isabel, Prezunic, and GBarbosa, among others) and Home Improvement (Easy) with no service charge.
In addition, Uber and Uber Eats users will be able to access Cencosud's products and stores through their applications.
The agreement also includes technological integration as a relevant point, which means that Cencosud and Cornershop will work together to develop technology that offers the best experience to Cencosud customers and seek development to improve business efficiency.
Likewise, Cornershop and Cencosud will invest in the development of stores dedicated to e- commerce picking (dark stores), both in Chile and in the other countries, including in the agreement. To continue to deliver unmatched service, both in-store and in e-commerce.
Oskar Hjertonsson, founder and CEO of Cornershop, highlights that "when we launched Cornershop in Santiago 5 years ago, Jumbo was a dream partner for that market. We know that Jumbo is one of the favorite stores for Cornershop users, due to its wide selection of excellent quality products. We are pleased about this announcement and what this means: to be able to deliver even more value to our customers, not only in Chile but throughout the region."
For Eduardo Donnelly, General Director of Uber Eats for Latin America, "Latin America is a key market for Uber, where we have a significant presence. We are very excited about the possibility of Cornershop starting to work with Cencosud and, thanks to our technological integration, users
of Uber applications can access their stores and products. This agreement makes it easier for us to think about new development opportunities together for the future."
For Matias Videla, CEO of Cencosud, "This alliance with Uber and Cornershop is part of Cencosud's strategy to focus on the e-commerce and Supermarkets channels. It allows us to grow with a broader offer to our customers, to improve services, and to benefit from current and future technological development."
ABOUT CENCOSUD
Cencosud is one of the largest and most prestigious multi-brand and multi-format retailers in Latin America, with a presence in 5 countries and more than 105 thousand employees. It maintains operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Colombia, through 5 business units: Supermarkets, Home Improvement, Department Stores, Shopping Centers, and Financial Services.
ABOUT CORNERSHOP
Cornershop is the application that brings together supermarkets and specialty stores in the same place. Fill your cart, schedule your order, and receive it in less than 60 minutes. A Shopper, reliable, and expert in choosing the best products will leave your order at the place and time that indicates. Cornershop was launched in 2015 in Chile and Mexico, and it is currently present in 7 countries: Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, the United States, and Canada. If you want to know more, go to www.cornershopapp.com.
ABOUT UBER
The mission of Uber is to create opportunities through mobility. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how to get a ride with the push of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we develop products that bring people closer to their destination. By changing how people, food, and objects move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens the world to new possibilities.