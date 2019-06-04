Log in
CENERGY HOLDINGS

(CENER)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cables segment: Cenergy Holdings announces Hellenic Cables has been awarded part of the Carbon Trust research and development tender with regard to the Floating Wind Joint Industry Project

06/04/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE OF CENERGY HOLDINGS SA

Brussels, June 4th, 2019

Cables segment: Cenergy Holdings announces Hellenic Cables has been awarded part of the Carbon Trust research and development tender with regard to the Floating Wind Joint Industry Project

The Floating Wind Joint Industry Project (Floating Wind JIP), under the auspices of Carbon Trust, is a collaborative R&D initiative between industry partners EnBW, ENGIE, Eolfi, E.ON, Equinor, innogy, Kyuden Mirai Energy, Ørsted, ScottishPower Renewables, Shell, Vattenfall, and Wpd, with support from the Scottish Government, aiming at designing and developing commercial-scale floating wind farms.

This initiative aimed at the development of high voltage dynamic export cables for the transmission of power from wind farms to shore, a new technology that is a critical factor for the commercial deployment of floating wind technology. For this purpose, Hellenic Cables will support the design, initial testing and development of dynamic cables ranging from 130kV to 250kV to enable the efficient transmission of power from floating wind turbines to shore.

The first phase of this project, which has been awarded to Hellenic Cables, will conclude in March 2020.

The contribution of Hellenic Cables, subsidiary of Cenergy Holdings, to the above cooperation initiative will be the production of submarine dynamic high voltage cable, which will be manufactured at Fulgor's, Hellenic Cables subsidiary, plant located at Soussaki, Corinth, Greece where Fulgor has the state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Cablel® Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.

Disclaimer

Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:16:07 UTC
