Cenergy : Financial results of the fiscal year 2018

Consolidatednet profit after tax of EUR 6.9 millionvs. a EUR 4.8 million loss after tax in 2017
Improved financing terms followingsuccessful reprofiling of EUR 118.7 million debt
* For the definitions of the APMs used, refer toAppendix C.
Revenue (in EUR thousand)
Per segment:
a-EBITDA(in EUR thousand)
Per segment:
Overview
2018 was a turnaround year for Cenergy Holdings. Despite a number of external headwinds, the Company achieved record sales volumes in all key product categories. The 27% year-on-year revenue growth allowed Cenergy Holdings to return to profitability and improve financing terms on a portion of its debt.
The steel pipes segment celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 with record sales and production output, demonstrating resilience in volatile market conditions characterised by intense competition. Corinth Pipeworks'growth prospects remained unaffected by strong protectionist measures, such as the antidumping investigation and the tariffs in the USA. The segment leveraged its strong reputation and focused strategy to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in the sector, allowing Corinth Pipeworks to not only maintain its position as a top-quality producer, but also increase its market share.
In the offshore cables business, delays in the award of various turnkey projects in submarine cables caused the Fulgor plant to operate at low capacity utilization levels for most of 2018. This trend reversed in the second semester of the year, resulting in Hellenic Cables and Fulgor winning a large number of submarine cables projects in Greece, the Netherlands and Belgium and returning to full capacity utilization for 2019. Demand for cable products was better than expected in the Greek market and saw a moderate increase in other traditional markets in Central Europe.
Group financial review
Amounts in EUR thousand
2018
2017
Revenue
963,797
758,318
Gross profit
69,244
58,756
a-EBITDA
62,732
57,393
EBITDA
56,223
44,605
a-EBIT
39,428
35,124
EBIT
32,919
22,336
Net finance costs
(32,211)
(32,946)
Profit / (Loss) before income tax
708
(10,610)
Profit / (Loss) of the year
6,888
(4,775)
Profit / (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company
6,861
(4,761)
-Source: Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Appendix A) and APMs (Appendix C)
Amounts in EUR
2018
2017
Earnings per share
0,03608
(0,02504)
Consolidated revenuefor 2018 increased by 27% to EUR 964 million, reflecting strong sales of steel pipes for energy projects and higher sales volume of cables products.
Adjusted EBITDAincreased by over 9% to EUR 62.7 million in 2018. The steel pipes segment more than doubled its operational profit before financing costs to EUR 16.4 million in 2018. That of the cables segment also saw a marginal increase to EUR 17.8 million, from EUR 16.7 million in 2017.
Through the reprofiling of EUR 118.7 million of debt during 2018, Cenergy Holdings achieved longer maturities and lower interest costs, allowing the Company to keep itsnet finance costsvirtually unchanged at EUR 32.2 million (2017: EUR 32.9 million) despite the 25% higher net debt at EUR 473 million on December 31, 2018 driven by the capital expenditure programme implemented during 2018 and higher working capital related to record sales.
Consequently, the Company recorded a modestprofit before income taxof EUR 0.7 million in 2018 compared to a loss before tax of more than EUR 10.6 million in 2017.
Profit for the periodamounted to EUR 6.9 million in 2018 compared to a loss after tax of EUR 4.8 million in 2017. The income tax credit for the period amounts to EUR 6.2 million mainly due to deferred tax credit of EUR 3.5 million deriving from the recalculation of deferred tax following the change in tax rates from 2019 onwards in Greece and the use of tax losses for which no deferred tax asset was previously recognised by subsidiaries in the cables segment.
Amounts in EUR thousand
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2017
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
405,330
384,452
Investment property
5,837
6,140
Other non-current assets
44,140
36,974
Non-current assets
455,306
427,565
Inventories
221,105
186,251
Trade and other receivables
199,648
138,267
Contract assets
114,327
65,166
Cash and cash equivalents
65,203
69,443
Other current assets
3,107
3,070
Current assets
603,390
462,197
TOTAL ASSETS
1,058,696
889,763
EQUITY
203,298
200,222
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
174,792
86,141
Deferred tax liabilities
16,781
21,989
Other non-current liabilities
23,208
25,794
Non-current liabilities
214,781
133,924
Loans and borrowings
363,854
362,732
Trade and other payables
209,587
186,915
Contract liabilities
62,147
4,724
Other current liabilities
5,030
1,246
Current liabilities
640,618
555,617
TOTAL LIABILITIES
855,399
689,541
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
1,058,696
889,763
-
Source: Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Appendix B)
Non-current assetsincreased from EUR 428 million as of 31 December 2017 to EUR 455 million at 31 December 2018.
Capital expenditureduring the year amounted to EUR 44 million for the cables segment and EUR 6 million for the steel pipes segment, while consolidated depreciation & amortization for 2018 amounted to EUR 24 million.
Working capital(incl. contract assets & liabilities) rose considerably by 33% year-on-year to EUR 263 million at 31 December 2018. This increase was driven by inventories necessary to execute the orders scheduled for 2019 and increased revenue during the last quarter of 2018.
Net debtincreased to EUR 473 million at 31 December 2018 (31.12.2017: EUR 379 million). Cenergy Holdingscompanies' debton 31 December 2018 comprised of long term and short-term facilities, at 32% and 68%, respectively, an improvement versus last year's mix. Short term facilities are predominately revolving credit facilities which finance working capital needs and specific ongoing projects.
During 2018, the negotiations with several banks regarding the conversion of a significant portion of short-term borrowings to long-term ones were successfully concluded. As a result, debt amounting to EUR 118.7 million (EUR 87.9 million related to cables and EUR 30.8 million related to the steel pipes segment) was successfully reprofiled. This reprofiling concerned several entities (Hellenic Cables, Icme Ecab and Corinth Pipeworks) and involved improved pricing terms as well as maturities longer than five (5) years.
Performance by business segment
Amounts
EBIT
EBT
in EUR thousand
Segment
2017
2017
2017
2018
2017
2018
Steel Pipes
475,143
335,792
26,409
16,376
29,605
25,475
17,099
7,228
7,178
Cables
488,655
422,371
31,481
29,456
34,804
33,195
17,808
16,684
(4,477)
Other activities
-
155
(1,667)
(1,226)
(1,677)
(1,277)
(1,988)
(1,576)
(1,993)
Total
963,797
758,318
56,223
44,605
62,732
57,393
32,919
22,336
Revenue
EBITDA
a-EBITDA
2017
(3,656)
(5,361)
(1,592)
708
(10,610)
-Source: Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Appendix A) and APMs (Appendix C)
Steel pipes
Revenuefor the steel pipes segment amounted to EUR 475 million in 2018, a 41% increase year-on-year (2017: EUR 336 million).
Gross profitamounted to EUR 31 million in 2018, a 15% increase compared to 2017 (EUR 27 million), mainly driven by the significant increase in revenue but partially offset by the increased costs related to the execution of complex offshore projects. The increase in gross profit translated into a 16% increase inadjusted EBITDA,which amounted to EUR 29.6 million in 2018, up from EUR 25.5 million in 2017. Compared to a loss before tax