Cenergy : Financial results of the fiscal year 2018

REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Record year for revenue, strong pipeline for 2019

Brussels, 20 March 2019 - Cenergy Holdings S.A. (Euronext Brussels, Athens Stock Exchange: CENER), hereafter

"Cenergy Holdings" or "the Company", today announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Highlights

 27% revenue growth driven by higher sales volume in all key product categories

 EUR 640 million order backlog as at 31 December 2018

 Enhanced operational profitability reflected in 9% adjusted EBITDA growth

 Consolidated net profit after tax of EUR 6.9 million vs. a EUR 4.8 million loss after tax in 2017

 Improved financing terms following successful reprofiling of EUR 118.7 million debt

* For the definitions of the APMs used, refer to Appendix C.

Revenue (in EUR thousand)

Per segment:

a-EBITDA (in EUR thousand)

Per segment:

Overview

2018 was a turnaround year for Cenergy Holdings. Despite a number of external headwinds, the Company achieved record sales volumes in all key product categories. The 27% year-on-year revenue growth allowed Cenergy Holdings to return to profitability and improve financing terms on a portion of its debt.

The steel pipes segment celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 with record sales and production output, demonstrating resilience in volatile market conditions characterised by intense competition. Corinth Pipeworks' growth prospects remained unaffected by strong protectionist measures, such as the antidumping investigation and the tariffs in the USA. The segment leveraged its strong reputation and focused strategy to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in the sector, allowing Corinth Pipeworks to not only maintain its position as a top-quality producer, but also increase its market share.

In the offshore cables business, delays in the award of various turnkey projects in submarine cables caused the Fulgor plant to operate at low capacity utilization levels for most of 2018. This trend reversed in the second semester of the year, resulting in Hellenic Cables and Fulgor winning a large number of submarine cables projects in Greece, the Netherlands and Belgium and returning to full capacity utilization for 2019. Demand for cable products was better than expected in the Greek market and saw a moderate increase in other traditional markets in Central Europe.

Group financial review

Amounts in EUR thousand 2018 2017 Revenue 963,797 758,318 Gross profit 69,244 58,756 a-EBITDA 62,732 57,393 EBITDA 56,223 44,605 a-EBIT 39,428 35,124 EBIT 32,919 22,336 Net finance costs (32,211) (32,946) Profit / (Loss) before income tax 708 (10,610) Profit / (Loss) of the year 6,888 (4,775) Profit / (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company 6,861 (4,761)

- Source: Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Appendix A) and APMs (Appendix C)

Amounts in EUR 2018 2017 Earnings per share 0,03608 (0,02504)

Consolidated revenue for 2018 increased by 27% to EUR 964 million, reflecting strong sales of steel pipes for energy projects and higher sales volume of cables products.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by over 9% to EUR 62.7 million in 2018. The steel pipes segment more than doubled its operational profit before financing costs to EUR 16.4 million in 2018. That of the cables segment also saw a marginal increase to EUR 17.8 million, from EUR 16.7 million in 2017.

Through the reprofiling of EUR 118.7 million of debt during 2018, Cenergy Holdings achieved longer maturities and lower interest costs, allowing the Company to keep its net finance costs virtually unchanged at EUR 32.2 million (2017: EUR 32.9 million) despite the 25% higher net debt at EUR 473 million on December 31, 2018 driven by the capital expenditure programme implemented during 2018 and higher working capital related to record sales.

Consequently, the Company recorded a modest profit before income tax of EUR 0.7 million in 2018 compared to a loss before tax of more than EUR 10.6 million in 2017.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 6.9 million in 2018 compared to a loss after tax of EUR 4.8 million in 2017. The income tax credit for the period amounts to EUR 6.2 million mainly due to deferred tax credit of EUR 3.5 million deriving from the recalculation of deferred tax following the change in tax rates from 2019 onwards in Greece and the use of tax losses for which no deferred tax asset was previously recognised by subsidiaries in the cables segment.

Amounts in EUR thousand 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 405,330 384,452 Investment property 5,837 6,140 Other non-current assets 44,140 36,974 Non-current assets 455,306 427,565 Inventories 221,105 186,251 Trade and other receivables 199,648 138,267 Contract assets 114,327 65,166 Cash and cash equivalents 65,203 69,443 Other current assets 3,107 3,070 Current assets 603,390 462,197 TOTAL ASSETS 1,058,696 889,763 EQUITY 203,298 200,222 LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 174,792 86,141 Deferred tax liabilities 16,781 21,989 Other non-current liabilities 23,208 25,794 Non-current liabilities 214,781 133,924 Loans and borrowings 363,854 362,732 Trade and other payables 209,587 186,915 Contract liabilities 62,147 4,724 Other current liabilities 5,030 1,246 Current liabilities 640,618 555,617 TOTAL LIABILITIES 855,399 689,541 TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 1,058,696 889,763 - Source: Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Appendix B)

Non-current assets increased from EUR 428 million as of 31 December 2017 to EUR 455 million at 31 December 2018.

Capital expenditure during the year amounted to EUR 44 million for the cables segment and EUR 6 million for the steel pipes segment, while consolidated depreciation & amortization for 2018 amounted to EUR 24 million.

Working capital (incl. contract assets & liabilities) rose considerably by 33% year-on-year to EUR 263 million at 31 December 2018. This increase was driven by inventories necessary to execute the orders scheduled for 2019 and increased revenue during the last quarter of 2018.

Net debt increased to EUR 473 million at 31 December 2018 (31.12.2017: EUR 379 million). Cenergy Holdings companies' debt on 31 December 2018 comprised of long term and short-term facilities, at 32% and 68%, respectively, an improvement versus last year's mix. Short term facilities are predominately revolving credit facilities which finance working capital needs and specific ongoing projects.

During 2018, the negotiations with several banks regarding the conversion of a significant portion of short-term borrowings to long-term ones were successfully concluded. As a result, debt amounting to EUR 118.7 million (EUR 87.9 million related to cables and EUR 30.8 million related to the steel pipes segment) was successfully reprofiled. This reprofiling concerned several entities (Hellenic Cables, Icme Ecab and Corinth Pipeworks) and involved improved pricing terms as well as maturities longer than five (5) years.

Performance by business segment

Amounts EBIT EBT in EUR thousand Segment 2017 2017 2017 2018 2017 2018 Steel Pipes 475,143 335,792 26,409 16,376 29,605 25,475 17,099 7,228 7,178 Cables 488,655 422,371 31,481 29,456 34,804 33,195 17,808 16,684 (4,477) Other activities - 155 (1,667) (1,226) (1,677) (1,277) (1,988) (1,576) (1,993) Total 963,797 758,318 56,223 44,605 62,732 57,393 32,919 22,336

Revenue

EBITDA

a-EBITDA

2017

(3,656)

(5,361)

(1,592)

708

(10,610)

- Source: Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Appendix A) and APMs (Appendix C)

Steel pipes

Revenue for the steel pipes segment amounted to EUR 475 million in 2018, a 41% increase year-on-year (2017: EUR 336 million).

Gross profit amounted to EUR 31 million in 2018, a 15% increase compared to 2017 (EUR 27 million), mainly driven by the significant increase in revenue but partially offset by the increased costs related to the execution of complex offshore projects. The increase in gross profit translated into a 16% increase in adjusted EBITDA, which amounted to EUR 29.6 million in 2018, up from EUR 25.5 million in 2017. Compared to a loss before tax