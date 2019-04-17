Cenergy : PRESS RELEASE OF CENERGY HOLDINGS SA

PRESS RELEASE OF CENERGY HOLDINGS SA

Brussels, April 17, 2019

Further to our press release dated 22 February 2019 (http://www.cenergyholdings.com/investor- relations/regulatory-news/press-releases/), Cenergy Holdings S.A. (Cenergy Holdings) announces that on April 16, 2019 the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) completed and filed its injury determinations in the antidumping and countervailing duty investigations concerning large diameter welded (LDW) pipe from Canada, Greece, Korea and Turkey.

The ITC determined that an industry in the United States is materially injured by reason of imports of LDW line pipe from Canada, Korea and Turkey that have been found by the U.S Department of Commerce to be sold in the United States at less than fair value ("LTFV") and subsidized by the government of Korea. The ITC also determined that an industry in the United States is threatened with material injury by reason of LTFV imports of LDW line pipe from Greece.

The ITC ruled that LDW structural pipe imports from Greece do not cause and are not a threat to cause material injury to the U.S. industry. Therefore, structural pipe from Greece will not be covered by the antidumping duty (AD) order to be issued by the Commerce Department.

As a result of ITC affirmative determinations aforementioned, the Department of Commerce (DOC) of United States of America will issue an AD order on imports of LDW steel line pipe from Greece and the other three countries. The AD order that the DOC will issue for future imports of LDW steel line pipe from Greece will be 10.26%.

Imports of LDW line pipe from Greece, which were entered prior to the publication date of DOC dumping order, will not be assessed dumping duties - hence, any deposited preliminary dumping duties will be refunded.

Cenergy Holdings considers that there will be no material impact on its annual consolidated economic results from the above final determination of ITC, and its subsidiary Corinth Pipeworks S.A. will remain competitive versus other importers, as well as local producers of Large Diameter pipes, thanks to the prevailing market conditions in USA (increased number of new pipeline projects) and the high quality of products and services offered to its US customers.