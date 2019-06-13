Cenergy : Snam, Italy awards 150km of gas pipelines to Corinth Pipeworks

PRESS RELEASE OF CENERGY HOLDINGS SA

Brussels, June 13th 2019

Snam, Italy awards 150km of gas pipelines to Corinth Pipeworks

Snam S.p.A., Europe's leading gas utility with main operations in Italy, awarded 150km of gas pipeline to Cenergy Holdings' subsidiary, Corinth Pipeworks through their Frame Agreement.

The 26" (660mm) outside diameter gas line pipe will be used for the replacement of the old gas line pipe network in Central Italy. Extremely high manufacture performance criteria, including pipe quality assurance measures, are in place to ensure that the gas pipeline meets the highest safety standards and good engineering practices.

The 27.000Tn of pipes will be manufactured in Corinth Pipeworks' factory in Thisvi, Greece. Scope of supply also includes external 3LPE anti-corrosion coating and internal liquid epoxy lining applied at the same location as pipe manufacturing.

Corinth Pipeworks has been a trusted supplier of Snam for over a decade with more than 800Km of completed and under execution pipeline projects.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Cablel® Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.