Cenergy : Hellenic Cables to supply Medium Voltage submarine cables to Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks

PRESS RELEASE OF CENERGY HOLDINGS SA

Brussels, 31 March 2020

Hellenic Cables to supply Medium Voltage submarine cables to

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks

Cenergy Holdings announces that Hellenic Cables has been awarded a contract by Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks ("SSEN"), one of UK's largest grid operators, for the supply of medium voltage submarine cables. The cables will replace older submarine cables connecting Scotland's island communities.

SSEN owns and operates the 11 kV and 33 kV subsea distribution network across the north of Scotland, with a combined cable length of 440 km. Τhe company's routine inspections have identified that a number of the cables connecting Scotland's island communities are due for replacement by 2023.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will supply approximately 90 km of 11 kV and 33 kV composite submarine cables and associated accessories, including transition joints for connecting the power cores and optical units of the submarine cables to the network as well as submarine cable repair joints, which will be used for maintenance purposes.

The cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables' plant in Corinth, Greece, in the second half of 2020. With its highly skilled and experienced personnel, state-of-the-art facilities and adherence to best working practices, the plant can produce and test some of the longest continuous lengths of submarine cables worldwide.

About Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks ("SSEN") is the trading name of Scottish and Southern Energy Power Distribution Limited, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission PLC, Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution PLC and Southern Electric Power Distribution PLC is part of the SSE plc group. It is one of two energy companies in the UK to be involved both in electricity transmission and electricity distribution. SSEN manages two distribution networks and one transmission network. The company manages two of the fourteen distribution licenses in Great Britain. The company's electricity distribution and transmission networks carry electricity to over 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the Central Belt of Scotland, as well as Central Southern England. www.ssen.co.uk.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.