DGAP-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

CENIT in the first half-year 2019 with slight sales increase



01.08.2019 / 07:27

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, August 1st, 2019 - During the first six months, CENIT group generated sales revenues of EUR k 84,495 (prior year: EUR k 82,113/2.9%). Sales revenues in CENITs consulting and services segment decreased by -1.9% to EUR k 24,229 (prior year: EUR k 24,695). Sales of third-party software increased by approx. 4.2% to EUR k 52,601 (prior year: EUR k 50,504). Sales proceeds from CENIT's proprietary software increased as well from EUR k 6,782 to EUR k 7,604 (12.1%).

The gross profit (operating output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 42,079 (prior year: EUR k 42,658), representing a decrease of -1.4%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR k 4,984 (prior year: EUR k 4,047/23.2%) and EBIT of EUR k 2,061 (prior year: EUR k 2,581/-20.1%). Results per share were EUR 0.16 (prior year: EUR 0.20).

Orders Development

During the first six months, the group-wide order intake totaled EUR k 87,853 (prior year: EUR k 90,270). On June 30th, 2019 orders in hand amounted to EUR k 56,748 (prior year: EUR k 53,635).

Asset and Financial Situation

On the balance-sheet date, equity capital totaled EUR k 35,171 (31 Dec. 2018: EUR k 39,102), accounting for an equity ratio of 36.9% (31 Dec. 2018: 49.4%). On the balance-sheet date, bank deposits and liquid assets totaled EUR k 22,964 (31 Dec. 2018: EUR k 18,041). The operative cash flow was EUR k 10,958 (prior year: EUR k 10,375).

Employees

On June 30th, 2019, CENIT group employed 751 staff (prior year: 748). Group-wide personnel costs for the reporting period were EUR k 31,060 (prior year: EUR k 29,720).



Outlook

For the current year, the CENIT group expects sales of around EUR 170 million at the previous year's level and earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 10 million.

Please visit CENIT's homepage for the full 6 Months Report 2019: www.cenit.com/reports.

About CENIT:

CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for 30 years! CENIT has around 800 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.



Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.

Contact:Investor RelationsTanja MarinovicTelefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de