05/12/2020 | 03:30am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Quarter Results
CENIT AG: Management and Supervisory Board propose the suspension of the dividend - CENIT records slight sales decline in the first quarter of 2020

12-May-2020 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, May 12th, 2020 - Due to the negative impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the overall economic development, the Management and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on July 2, 2020 that the dividend payment for the 2019 fiscal year should be suspended. This measure is intended above all to further strengthen the financial stability and flexibility of CENIT AG.

During the first three months, CENIT group generated sales revenues of EUR k 39,228 (prior year: EUR k 41,238/-4.9%). Sales revenues in CENITs consulting and services segment decreased by -8.3% to EUR k 11,594 (prior year: EUR k 12,639). Sales of third-party software increased by approx. -5.6% to EUR k 23,724 (prior year: EUR k 25,136). Sales proceeds from CENIT's proprietary software increased from EUR k 3,401 to EUR k 3,640 (7.0%).

The gross profit (operating output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 20,064 (prior year: EUR k 20,814, representing a decrease of -3.6%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR k 2,338 (prior year: EUR k 2,306/1.4%) and EBIT of EUR k 805 (prior year: EUR k 844/-4.7%). Results per share were EUR 0.06 EUR (prior year: 0.07 EUR).

Orders Development
During the first three months, the group-wide order intake totaled EUR k 53,872 (prior year: EUR k 48,940). On March 31st, 2020 orders in hand amounted to EUR k 61,866 (prior year: EUR k 61,099).

Asset and Financial Situation
On the balance-sheet date, equity capital totaled EUR k 41,288 (31 Dec. 2019: EUR k 40,940), accounting for an equity ratio of 42.5% (31 Dec. 2019: 45.8%). On the balance-sheet date, bank deposits and liquid assets totaled EUR k 26,960 (31 Dec. 2019: EUR k 18,461). The operative cash flow was EUR k 9,653 (prior year: EUR k 10,828).

Employees
On March 31st, 2020, CENIT group employed 738 (prior year: 747). Group-wide personnel costs for the reporting period were EUR k 15,312 (prior year: EUR k 15,487).

Annual General Meeting and dividend
The Management Board has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the option provided by the German Act on Measures under Corporate, Cooperative, Association, Foundation and Home Ownership Law to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID-19 Act") to protect shareholders, employees and participating service providers to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting as a virtual general meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their authorized representatives.

Considering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the business activities and liquidity of CENIT AG, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have reviewed the original proposal for the appropriation of profits published in the Annual Report 2019 and the prospect of continuing the current dividend policy. After careful consideration, they have agreed that, in the interest of strengthening the company's stability in view of the economic and financial challenges that are expected in the current business year, a dividend payment is not appropriate at present.

Outlook
The COVID 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy and the countermeasures that have been taken have significantly restricted economic activity since mid-March.

This will also have a significant impact on the business development of CENIT AG in 2020, especially since the majority of our customers belong to the automotive and aerospace industries, which are currently suffering particularly from the shutdown and production downtimes.

As it is not possible to estimate neither the duration nor the further spread of the pandemic, we are unable to make a reliable sales and earnings forecast at present. We hope that the economic situation will recover by the middle of the second half-year 2020.

Please visit CENIT's homepage for the full 3 Months Report 2020: www.cenit.com/reports.


Please send queries to:
CENIT AG
Tanja Marinovic
Investor Relations
Industriestrasse 52-54, D-70565 Stuttgart
Tel.:+497117825-3320
Fax:+49711782544-4320
Email: aktie@cenit.de

12-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1041793

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1041793  12-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1041793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
