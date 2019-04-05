Log in
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC

CENKOS SECURITIES PLC

(CNKS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/05 09:18:12 am
67.5 GBp   -0.74%
Cenkos Securities : Annual Report and Annual General Meeting Notice

04/05/2019 | 09:17am EDT

5 April 2019

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

Annual Report and Annual General Meeting Notice

Cenkos announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the formal notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') were posted on Friday 5 April 2019 to all shareholders on the register.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice can be viewed and downloaded from Cenkos' website at: www.Cenkos.com

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 15 May 2019 at 9.30 a.m. at the Company's registered office at 6.7.8 Tokenhouse Yard, London, EC2R 7AS

Enquiries:

Cenkos Securities plc

Anthony Hotson, Chief Executive

Tel: 0207 397 8900

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Matt Davis,Nominated Adviser

Tel: 0203 368 3552

Whitman Howard Limited

Nick Lovering,Broker

Tel: 0207 659 1224

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell, PR Adviser

Tel: 0207 466 5066

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 13:16:11 UTC
