Cenkos Securities : Annual Report and Annual General Meeting Notice

5 April 2019

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

Annual Report and Annual General Meeting Notice

Cenkos announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the formal notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') were posted on Friday 5 April 2019 to all shareholders on the register.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice can be viewed and downloaded from Cenkos' website at: www.Cenkos.com

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 15 May 2019 at 9.30 a.m. at the Company's registered office at 6.7.8 Tokenhouse Yard, London, EC2R 7AS

Enquiries: