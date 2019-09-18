Cenkos Securities : Board Changes

18 September 2019
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
Cenkos Securities plc
('Cenkos' or the 'Company')
Board Changes
The Board of Cenkos today announces that after seven years on the Board Paul Hodges (Head of the Equity Capital Markets team) and Joe Nally (Head of the Natural Resources team) will stand down from the Board with immediate effect. This will result in a smaller Board with a majority of Non-Executive Directors being in place, and brings it into line with current regulatory and good corporate governance practices. Both Paul and Joewill remain as members of the Company's Executive Committee and will continue to focus on leading their respective teams.
Jeff Hewitt, Non-executive Acting Chairman, commented:
'The Board is enormously grateful to both Paul and Joe for the significant contribution they have each made to the development and success of Cenkos and are very pleased they will continue to develop and lead their respective teams going forward'.
