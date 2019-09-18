Cenkos Securities : Dividend Timetable

18 September 2019
Cenkos Securities plc
( the 'Company')
Dividend Timetable
Following today's release of the Company's interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019, the Company confirms that for the purposes of the interim dividend of 2.0p per share which will be paid on 5 November 2019, the ex-dividend date is 3 October 2019, and the record date is 4 October 2019.
For further information, please contact:
Cenkos Securities plc
Stephen Doherty, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 397 8900
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited
Matt Davis, Nominated Adviser
Tel: 0203 368 3552
Whitman Howard Limited
Nick Lovering, Broker
Tel: 0207 659 1224
Buchanan Communications
David Rydell, PR Adviser
Tel: 0207 466 5066
Disclaimer
Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:31:05 UTC