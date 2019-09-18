Cenkos Securities : Dividend Timetable

18 September 2019

Cenkos Securities plc

( the 'Company')

Dividend Timetable

Following today's release of the Company's interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019, the Company confirms that for the purposes of the interim dividend of 2.0p per share which will be paid on 5 November 2019, the ex-dividend date is 3 October 2019, and the record date is 4 October 2019.

