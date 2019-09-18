Log in
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC

(CNKS)
09/18 11:35:23 am
48.5 GBp   +8.99%
Cenkos Securities : Dividend Timetable

09/18/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

18 September 2019

Cenkos Securities plc

( the 'Company')

Dividend Timetable

Following today's release of the Company's interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019, the Company confirms that for the purposes of the interim dividend of 2.0p per share which will be paid on 5 November 2019, the ex-dividend date is 3 October 2019, and the record date is 4 October 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc

Stephen Doherty, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 397 8900

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Matt Davis, Nominated Adviser

Tel: 0203 368 3552

Whitman Howard Limited

Nick Lovering, Broker

Tel: 0207 659 1224

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell, PR Adviser

Tel: 0207 466 5066

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:31:05 UTC
