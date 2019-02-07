Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cenkos Securities plc    CNKS   GB00B1FLHR07

CENKOS SECURITIES PLC (CNKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/07 04:02:10 am
73.96 GBp   +1.32%
05:30aCENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
01/28CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
01/25CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cenkos Securities : EBT Share Purchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:30am EST

7 February 2019

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

EBT Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 7 February 2019 that, in accordance with the trading plan between the Company and Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited (the 'Trustee') announced on 23 January 2019, the Cenkos Securities plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT') purchased 60,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.73 per ordinary share on 6 February 2019. These ordinary shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy current and future share awards made under the Company's employee incentive and share option awards. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company.

Following this transaction, a total of 942,474 Ordinary Shares continue to be held, unallocated, by the Company's employee benefit trusts.

For further information, please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc

Anthony Hotson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 0207 397 8900

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Matt Davis, Nominated Adviser

Tel: 0203 368 3552

Whitman Howard Limited

Nick Lovering, Broker

Tel: 0207 659 1224

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell, PR Adviser

Tel: 0207 466 5066

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 10:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
05:30aCENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
01/28CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
01/25CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
01/23CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase Plan
PU
2018CENKOS SECURITIES : Trading Update
PU
2018ECHO ENERGY : Change of Adviser
AQ
2018CENKOS SECURITIES : Sound Energy plc - Change of Adviser Following Acquisition
AQ
2018CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
2018CENKOS SECURITIES : Acquisition of Business
PU
2018CENKOS SECURITIES : Directorate Changes
PU
More news
Chart CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cenkos Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Lindsay Hewitt Chairman
Philip John Anderson Executive Director & Finance Director
Paul J. Hodges Executive Director
John Joseph Nally Executive Director
Andrew John Boorman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC1.39%52
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP18.53%73 655
MORGAN STANLEY7.06%73 021
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)11.03%62 918
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY16.05%32 071
HUATAI SECURITIES21.85%22 438
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.