Cenkos Securities : EBT Share Purchase

21 June 2019

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

EBT Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 21 June 2019 that, in accordance with the trading plan between the Company and Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited (the 'Trustee') announced on 23 January 2019, the Cenkos Securities plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT') purchased 50,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.595 per ordinary share on 20 June 2019. These ordinary shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy current and future share awards made under the Company's employee incentive and share option awards. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company.

Following this transaction, a total of 924,996 Ordinary Shares continue to be held, unallocated, by the Company's employee benefit trusts.

