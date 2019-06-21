Log in
Cenkos Securities : EBT Share Purchase

06/21/2019 | 09:05am EDT

21 June 2019

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

EBT Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 21 June 2019 that, in accordance with the trading plan between the Company and Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited (the 'Trustee') announced on 23 January 2019, the Cenkos Securities plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT') purchased 50,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.595 per ordinary share on 20 June 2019. These ordinary shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy current and future share awards made under the Company's employee incentive and share option awards. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company.

Following this transaction, a total of 924,996 Ordinary Shares continue to be held, unallocated, by the Company's employee benefit trusts.

For further information, please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc

Anthony Hotson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 0207 397 8900

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Matt Davis, Nominated Adviser

Tel: 0203 368 3552

Whitman Howard Limited

Nick Lovering, Broker

Tel: 0207 659 1224

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell, PR Adviser

Tel: 0207 466 5066

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 13:04:05 UTC
