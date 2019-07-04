Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cenkos Securities plc    CNKS   GB00B1FLHR07

CENKOS SECURITIES PLC

(CNKS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/04 11:35:07 am
50.5 GBp   --.--%
12:08pCENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase Plan
PU
06/28CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06/24CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cenkos Securities : EBT Share Purchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

4 July2019

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

EBT Share Purchase Plan

The Company announces that Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited ('Zedra' or the 'Trustee'), which administers the Cenkos Securities plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'), has entered a trading plan (the 'EBT Share Purchase Plan') with the Company. This new trading plan replaces a previous plan that expired on 30 June 2019. The EBT Share Purchase Plan will, unless terminated by the Trustee at an earlier date, expire on 31 December 2019.

Under the EBT Share Purchase Plan the Trustee will instruct Ravenscroft Limited, as broker, to acquire ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') for the EBT. Purchases under the EBT Share Purchase Plan will be limited to £100,000 of Ordinary Shares (by market value) per calendar month and the maximum price paid for such Ordinary Shares shall be an amount equal to the higher of: (i) 5% above the average of the middle market quotations for such Ordinary Shares for the preceding five business days immediately preceding the day on which the purchase is made; (ii) the price of the last independent trade of Ordinary Shares on the venue where the purchase is carried out; and (iii) the highest current independent bid for an Ordinary Share as derived from the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

Zedra, as Trustee of the EBT, can hold up to 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital and has absolute discretion and independence in respect of all trading decisions it may make in respect of the purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the EBT Share Purchase Plan.

For further information, please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc

Anthony Hotson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 0207 397 8900

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Matt Davis, Nominated Adviser

Tel: 0203 368 3552

Whitman Howard Limited

Nick Lovering, Broker

Tel: 0207 659 1224

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell, PR Adviser

Tel: 0207 466 5066

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
12:08pCENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase Plan
PU
06/28CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06/24CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
06/24CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06/21CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
06/19CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06/17CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06/17CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) AMENDMENT
PU
06/05CENKOS SECURITIES : SIP Share Award and Directors' Dealings
PU
05/30CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 28,1 M
Chart CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cenkos Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,51  GBP
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Lindsay Hewitt Chairman
Philip John Anderson Executive Director & Finance Director
Paul J. Hodges Executive Director
John Joseph Nally Executive Director
Andrew John Boorman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC-29.86%35
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC23.30%75 377
MORGAN STANLEY10.54%74 001
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-3.23%54 001
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY46.35%38 228
HUATAI SECURITIES33.58%26 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About