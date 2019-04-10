Cenkos Securities : EBT Share Transfer

10 April 2019

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

EBT Share Transfer to participants of the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme

Cenkos has a Deferred Bonus Scheme (the 'Scheme') whereby applicable employees may be granted a restricted share award over ordinary shares in the Company. On 8 April 2019, a grant of restricted share awards to applicable participants was made at a price of 68.0p per ordinary share in respect of awards for the year ended 31 December 2018. Following this grant 2,218,118 ordinary shares have been allocated from the Company's employee benefit trusts to participants of the Scheme. These ordinary shares will be held in a trust as nominee for the participants. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Scheme, awards made will vest in three equal tranches over a three-year period from the date of the award and have certain restrictions and forfeiture rights attached to them.

Following this transaction, a total of 431,217 ordinary shares continue to be held, unallocated, by the Company's employee benefit trusts.

For further information, please contact: