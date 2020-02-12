Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cenkos Securities plc    CNKS   GB00B1FLHR07

CENKOS SECURITIES PLC

(CNKS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/12 03:56:15 am
62.35 GBp   -1.03%
04:04aCENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
02/10CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
02/07CENKOS SECURITIES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cenkos Securities : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:04am EST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Cenkos Securities plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Redde plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Redde plc

(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

11 February 2020

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ord GBP0.01

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

-

-

2,482

0.001

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

-

-

2,482

0.001

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ord GBP0.01

Purchases

15,284

100.6

101.2

Ord GBP0.01

Sales

15,000

101.2

101.2

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

12 February 2020

Contact name:

Carla Brayson

Telephone number:

020 7397 8984

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
04:04aCENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
02/10CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
02/07CENKOS SECURITIES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02/06CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/05CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
02/03CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
01/27CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
01/23CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
01/22CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
01/22REPLACEMENT : EBT Share Purchase Plan
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 29,5 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 31,1 M
Chart CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cenkos Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,63  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James John Durkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeffrey Lindsay Hewitt Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew John Boorman Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Doherty Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC5.00%40
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.3.23%86 443
MORGAN STANLEY8.27%85 789
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.23%60 619
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.91%38 392
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.67%22 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group