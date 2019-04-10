Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cenkos Securities plc    CNKS   GB00B1FLHR07

CENKOS SECURITIES PLC

(CNKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 04/10
66.425 GBp   -2.32%
07:48aCENKOS SECURITIES : PDMR Shareholding
PU
07:48aCENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Transfer
PU
04/08CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cenkos Securities : PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:48am EDT

10 April 2019

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 8 April 2019 the following ordinary share awards had been made under the Company's 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme. These awards will vest in three equal tranches over the next three years. The notification below is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, and provides further details in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares.

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

George William Edward Rogers

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Head of Investment Companies)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cenkos Securities plc

b)

LEI

213800ALVRC52VN3I821

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00B1FLHR07

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

68.0p

38,564

d)

Aggregated information

n/a - single transaction

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

8 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Julian Morse

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Head of Growth Companies)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cenkos Securities plc

b)

LEI

213800ALVRC52VN3I821

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00B1FLHR07

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

68.0p

291,335

d)

Aggregated information

n/a - single transaction

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

8 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jeremy Osler

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Co-Head of Corporate Finance & General Counsel)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cenkos Securities plc

b)

LEI

213800ALVRC52VN3I821

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00B1FLHR07

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

68.0p

85,311

d)

Aggregated information

n/a - single transaction

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

8 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc

Anthony Hotson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 0207 397 8900

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Matt Davis, Nominated Adviser

Tel: 0203 368 3552

Whitman Howard Limited

Nick Lovering, Broker

Tel: 0207 659 1224

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell, PR Adviser

Tel: 0207 466 5066

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 11:47:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
07:48aCENKOS SECURITIES : PDMR Shareholding
PU
07:48aCENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Transfer
PU
04/08CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
04/08CENKOS SECURITIES : Transfer of Shares from Treasury to EBT
PU
04/05CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
04/05CENKOS SECURITIES : Annual Report and Annual General Meeting Notice
PU
04/01CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
04/01CENKOS SECURITIES : Directorate Changes
PU
03/13CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/19CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
More news
Chart CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cenkos Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Lindsay Hewitt Chairman
Philip John Anderson Executive Director & Finance Director
Paul J. Hodges Executive Director
John Joseph Nally Executive Director
Andrew John Boorman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC-5.56%48
MORGAN STANLEY11.63%75 860
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP20.10%74 284
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)7.03%59 746
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY58.71%42 615
HUATAI SECURITIES40.49%25 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About