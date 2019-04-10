Cenkos Securities : PDMR Shareholding

10 April 2019

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 8 April 2019 the following ordinary share awards had been made under the Company's 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme. These awards will vest in three equal tranches over the next three years. The notification below is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, and provides further details in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares.

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name George William Edward Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Head of Investment Companies) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cenkos Securities plc b) LEI 213800ALVRC52VN3I821 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00B1FLHR07 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 68.0p 38,564 d) Aggregated information n/a - single transaction - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 8 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Julian Morse 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Head of Growth Companies) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cenkos Securities plc b) LEI 213800ALVRC52VN3I821 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00B1FLHR07 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 68.0p 291,335 d) Aggregated information n/a - single transaction - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 8 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeremy Osler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Co-Head of Corporate Finance & General Counsel) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cenkos Securities plc b) LEI 213800ALVRC52VN3I821 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00B1FLHR07 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 68.0p 85,311 d) Aggregated information n/a - single transaction - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 8 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue