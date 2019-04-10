Cenkos Securities : PDMR Shareholding

10 April 2019
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
Cenkos Securities plc
('Cenkos' or the 'Company')
PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that on 8 April 2019 the following ordinary share awards had been made under the Company's 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme. These awards will vest in three equal tranches over the next three years. The notification below is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, and provides further details in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares.
NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
George William Edward Rogers
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR (Head of Investment Companies)
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cenkos Securities plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ALVRC52VN3I821
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B1FLHR07
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
68.0p
|
38,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
n/a - single transaction
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
8 April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Julian Morse
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR (Head of Growth Companies)
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cenkos Securities plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ALVRC52VN3I821
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B1FLHR07
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
68.0p
|
291,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
n/a - single transaction
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
8 April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
NOTIFICATIONS AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jeremy Osler
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR (Co-Head of Corporate Finance & General Counsel)
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cenkos Securities plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ALVRC52VN3I821
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B1FLHR07
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of Awards under the 2018 Deferred Bonus Scheme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
68.0p
|
85,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
n/a - single transaction
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
8 April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
|
Cenkos Securities plc
Anthony Hotson, Chief Executive Officer
|
Tel: 0207 397 8900
|
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited
Matt Davis, Nominated Adviser
|
Tel: 0203 368 3552
|
Whitman Howard Limited
Nick Lovering, Broker
|
Tel: 0207 659 1224
|
Buchanan Communications
David Rydell, PR Adviser
|
Tel: 0207 466 5066
Disclaimer
Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 11:47:18 UTC