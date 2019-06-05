Cenkos Securities : SIP Share Award and Directors' Dealings

5 June2019

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

Award of shares under Share Incentive Plan and Directors' Dealings

On 4 June 2019, the Company had been notified that Link Asset Services Limited, the independent trustee of the Company's Approved Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'), had requested, in accordance with the SIP's rules and on behalf of SIP participants, that it be awarded 39,283 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of 58.50 pence per Ordinary Share to meet its obligations under the SIP. Under the terms of the SIP, participating members, including employees and Directors of the Company, could elect to automatically reinvest the dividend payments that it receives under the SIP. In order to satisfy this commitment, shares have been transferred from existing holdings held under the Cenkos Employee Benefit Trust to the SIP.

The Executive Directors of the Company, Anthony Hotson, Paul Hodges and Joe Nally (the 'Participating Directors') participate in the SIP, and had each previously elected to automatically reinvest the dividend payments that they receive in respect of Ordinary Shares held under the SIP and have been awarded SIP Dividend Shares. Following the award of the SIP Dividend Shares on 5 June 2019, the Participating Directors' shareholdings in the Company are as set out in the table below.

Directors Number of Ordinary Shares awarded from dividends being reinvested Price per Ordinary Share (pence) Total number of Ordinary Shares held % of issued ordinary share capital Anthony Hotson 379 58.50 85,403 0.15% Paul Hodges 972 58.50 5,258,419 9.27% Joe Nally 972 58.50 1,194,705 2.11

As at 5 June 2019, the number of shares in issue which may be used by shareholders as the denominator under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules is 56,694,783.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail in relation to the award of the SIP Shares to the Participating Directors.

Enquiries:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anthony Hotson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cenkos Securities plc b) LEI 213800ALVRC52VN3I821 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00B1FLHR07 b) Nature of the transaction Award of ordinary shares under share incentive plan dividend re-investment c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 58.50p 379 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Hodges 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cenkos Securities plc b) LEI 213800ALVRC52VN3I821 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00B1FLHR07 b) Nature of the transaction Award of ordinary shares under share incentive plan dividend re-investment c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 58.50p 972 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue