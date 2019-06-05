Log in
Cenkos Securities : SIP Share Award and Directors' Dealings

06/05/2019 | 09:28am EDT

5 June2019

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

Award of shares under Share Incentive Plan and Directors' Dealings

On 4 June 2019, the Company had been notified that Link Asset Services Limited, the independent trustee of the Company's Approved Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'), had requested, in accordance with the SIP's rules and on behalf of SIP participants, that it be awarded 39,283 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of 58.50 pence per Ordinary Share to meet its obligations under the SIP. Under the terms of the SIP, participating members, including employees and Directors of the Company, could elect to automatically reinvest the dividend payments that it receives under the SIP. In order to satisfy this commitment, shares have been transferred from existing holdings held under the Cenkos Employee Benefit Trust to the SIP.

The Executive Directors of the Company, Anthony Hotson, Paul Hodges and Joe Nally (the 'Participating Directors') participate in the SIP, and had each previously elected to automatically reinvest the dividend payments that they receive in respect of Ordinary Shares held under the SIP and have been awarded SIP Dividend Shares. Following the award of the SIP Dividend Shares on 5 June 2019, the Participating Directors' shareholdings in the Company are as set out in the table below.

Directors

Number of Ordinary Shares awarded from dividends being reinvested

Price per Ordinary Share

(pence)

Total number of Ordinary Shares held

% of issued ordinary share capital

Anthony Hotson

379

58.50

85,403

0.15%

Paul Hodges

972

58.50

5,258,419

9.27%

Joe Nally

972

58.50

1,194,705

2.11

As at 5 June 2019, the number of shares in issue which may be used by shareholders as the denominator under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules is 56,694,783.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail in relation to the award of the SIP Shares to the Participating Directors.

Enquiries:

Cenkos Securities plc

Anthony Hotson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 0207 397 8900

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Matt Davis, Nominated Adviser

Tel: 0203 368 3552

Whitman Howard Limited

Nick Lovering, Broker

Tel: 0207 659 1224

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell, PR Adviser

Tel: 0207 466 5066

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Anthony Hotson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cenkos Securities plc

b)

LEI

213800ALVRC52VN3I821

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00B1FLHR07

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of ordinary shares under share incentive plan dividend re-investment

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

58.50p

379

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

5 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Hodges

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cenkos Securities plc

b)

LEI

213800ALVRC52VN3I821

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00B1FLHR07

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of ordinary shares under share incentive plan dividend re-investment

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

58.50p

972

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

5 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Joe Nally

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cenkos Securities plc

b)

LEI

213800ALVRC52VN3I821

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00B1FLHR07

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of ordinary shares under share incentive plan dividend re-investment

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

58.50p

972

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

5 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 13:27:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
