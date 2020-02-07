Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cenkos Securities plc    CNKS   GB00B1FLHR07

CENKOS SECURITIES PLC

(CNKS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/07 04:13:09 am
62.25 GBp   +15.28%
04:13aCENKOS SECURITIES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02/06CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/05CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cenkos Securities : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:13am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Second Price Monitoring Extn
Released 09:05 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3299C
Cenkos Securities PLC
07 February 2020

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APMKDLBBBLLBBBE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Second Price Monitoring Extn - RNS

Disclaimer

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
04:13aCENKOS SECURITIES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02/06CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/05CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
02/03CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
01/27CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
01/23CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
01/22CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
PU
01/22REPLACEMENT : EBT Share Purchase Plan
PU
01/22CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase Plan
PU
01/20CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 29,5 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,41%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 26,7 M
Chart CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cenkos Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,54  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James John Durkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeffrey Lindsay Hewitt Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew John Boorman Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Doherty Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC-10.00%34
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.6.25%86 443
MORGAN STANLEY7.57%85 789
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.57%60 619
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.11%38 392
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-14.92%22 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group