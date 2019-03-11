Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CENL PUER    CEPU

CENL PUER

(CEPU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENL PUER : Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

Central Puerto S.A. (“Central Puerto” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as measured by generated power, will issue a press release announcing its 2018 results on March 12, 2019. Mr. Jorge Rauber, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on March 12, 2019 at 13:00 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

United States Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003
Argentina Participants (Toll Free): 0800-555-0645
International Participants: +1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 8003588

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay until March 12, 2020 at +1-412-317-0088 with access code #10129499 and on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENL PUER
04:03pCENL PUER : Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for 2018 Financial Results C..
BU
02/27CENL PUER : Central Puerto Announces the Purchase and Expansion of Brigadier Lóp..
BU
2018CENTRAL PUERTO : 147 MW of New Renewable Capacity, 162% Increase in Gross Profit..
BU
2018CENL PUER : Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2018 Finan..
BU
2018CENL PUER : Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation of..
BU
2018CENL PUER : Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation of..
BU
2018CENTRAL PUERTO : Consolidation of Operating Results and Progress on Capacity Exp..
BU
2018CENL PUER : Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2018 Fina..
BU
2018CENTRAL PUERTO : Strengthened Portfolio and US$ 545 Million Additional Cash Flow..
BU
2018CENL PUER : Central Puerto Announces Rescheduled Date for First Quarter 2018 Fin..
BU
More news
Chart CENL PUER
Duration : Period :
CENL PUER Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.