Cenovus Energy Up Nearly 14%, on Track for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is currently at $10.64, up $1.29 or 13.8%

-- Would be highest close since July 12, 2018, when it closed at $10.65

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 2, 2009)

-- Oil and gas stocks are surging alongside crude-oil prices after a major attack on Saudi Arabia oil infrastructure that's spurring concerns over global supplies

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Up 21.88% month-to-date

-- Up 51.35% year-to-date

-- Up 21.6% from 52-weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2018), when it closed at $8.75

-- Traded as high as $10.82; highest intraday level since July 12, 2018, when it hit $10.91

-- Up 15.72% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 2, 2009)

