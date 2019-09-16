Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cenovus Energy Inc    CVE   CA15135U1093

CENOVUS ENERGY INC

(CVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cenovus Energy Up Nearly 14%, on Track for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is currently at $10.64, up $1.29 or 13.8%

-- Would be highest close since July 12, 2018, when it closed at $10.65

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 2, 2009)

-- Oil and gas stocks are surging alongside crude-oil prices after a major attack on Saudi Arabia oil infrastructure that's spurring concerns over global supplies

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Up 21.88% month-to-date

-- Up 51.35% year-to-date

-- Up 21.6% from 52-weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2018), when it closed at $8.75

-- Traded as high as $10.82; highest intraday level since July 12, 2018, when it hit $10.91

-- Up 15.72% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 2, 2009)

All data as of 2:04:43 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 12.55% 13.99 Delayed Quote.29.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL 13.97% 68.49 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 13.38% 62.2 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENOVUS ENERGY INC
02:25pCenovus Energy Up Nearly 14%, on Track for Record Percent Increase -- Data Ta..
DJ
09/12CENOVUS ENERGY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/05Dozens of Enbridge oil shippers wade into dispute over proposed pipeline over..
RE
07/31CONOCOPHILLIPS : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results Delivered Strong Free Cash ..
AQ
07/25CENOVUS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25CENOVUS ENERGY : One-time items help push Cenovus Q2 profit up, operating earnin..
AQ
07/25CENOVUS ENERGY : substantially achieves $7 billion near-term net debt target; Co..
PU
07/25Cenovus substantially achieves $7 billion near-term net debt target
GL
07/23Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report
GL
07/18Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 21 023 M
EBIT 2019 2 192 M
Net income 2019 2 361 M
Debt 2019 6 024 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 5,73x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 15 274 M
Chart CENOVUS ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Cenovus Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENOVUS ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 14,86  CAD
Last Close Price 12,43  CAD
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Donald Daniel Chairman
Jonathan McKenzie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harbir Singh Chhina Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles M. Rampacek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC29.48%11 516
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.10%225 924
PETROCHINA COMPANY-12.90%155 097
TOTAL1.02%134 267
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.52%91 527
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)61.71%79 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group