Cenovus Energy : to hold conference call and webcast on first-quarter results

04/22/2020 | 07:58pm EDT
Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first-quarter results Annual Meeting of Shareholders to take place via webcast

Calgary, Alberta (April 22, 2020) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its first-quarter results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The news release will provide consolidated first-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The conference call webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or via the following URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1291913&tp_key=a7ffb17173

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cenovus's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Shareholders Meeting) will be held the same day starting at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET) in a virtual only format this year due to COVID-19. The webcast link to the Shareholders Meeting will be available at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders page on cenovus.com.

For more information on Cenovus's decision to move to a virtual only Shareholders Meeting this year and details about how to participate, see the company's news release dated March 25, 2020.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE, and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn,YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711

Media:
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751

Disclaimer

Cenovus Energy Inc. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 23:57:14 UTC
