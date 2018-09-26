Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cenovus Energy Inc    CVE   CA15135U1093

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (CVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/26 11:39:59 pm
12.01 CAD   -0.99%
09/26Cenovus Signs Deals to Ship Oil Via Rail
DJ
09/26CENOVUS ENERGY : signs rail deals to transport oil to U.S. Gulf Coas..
AQ
09/13CENOVUS ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cenovus Signs Deals to Ship Oil Via Rail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

Cenovus Energy Inc. signed three-year deals with two rail companies to transport oil from northern Alberta to the Gulf Coast in the United States.

The oil and natural gas company said it signed deals to transport heavy crude with Canadian National Railway Co. and with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Terms of the deals weren't released, but Cenovus said it expects the cost to transport the oil will be in the "mid to high teens" on a per-barrel basis.

Shipments on Canadian National will begin in the fourth quarter, and originate from Cenovus's Bruderheim Energy Terminal near Edmonton, Alberta. Canadian Pacific will begin moving the oil starting in the second quarter next year from an oil origination terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, owned by USD Partners.

Shares of Cenovus fell about 1% to $12.01 Canadian Wednesday.

"Our rail strategy provides a means of mitigating the price impact of pipeline congestion. While we remain confident new pipeline capacity will be constructed, these rail agreements will help get our oil to higher-price markets," Alex Pourbaix, chief executive of Cenovus, said in prepared remarks.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 2.19% 116.47 Delayed Quote.9.96%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 0.81% 274.9 Delayed Quote.18.00%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC -0.99% 12.01 Delayed Quote.5.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENOVUS ENERGY INC
09/26Cenovus Signs Deals to Ship Oil Via Rail
DJ
09/26CENOVUS ENERGY : signs rail deals to transport oil to U.S. Gulf Coast
AQ
09/20Today's Research Reports on TAG Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, TransGlobe E..
AC
09/13CENOVUS ENERGY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12CN RAILWAY MOVED 50 PERCENT MORE CRU : Cfo
RE
09/10NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Announces Closing of Pipestone Asset Acquisition and Provi..
AQ
09/07NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Announces Closing of Pipestone Asset Acquisition and Provi..
AQ
08/22Today's Research Reports on Cenovus Energy, Raging River Exploration, Prairie..
AC
08/13CENOVUS ENERGY : Reaches Agreement to Sell Pipestone Business for $625 Million
AQ
08/13CENOVUS ENERGY : releases 2017 corporate responsibility report
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26Cenovus signs deals with CN Rail, CP Rail to transport oil to U.S. Gulf Coast 
09/24BRENT BREAKS $80 : The Oil Bull Thesis Enters The 7th Inning 
09/24Marathon, Andeavor shareholders OK merger, creating largest U.S. refiner 
09/13Peak Pessimism - Investors Have Given Up On Canadian Energy Stocks, Why Now I.. 
09/11Boom time for Canadian railways amid crude crush 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 21 741 M
EBIT 2018 392 M
Net income 2018 -761 M
Debt 2018 7 690 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 14 904 M
Chart CENOVUS ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Cenovus Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENOVUS ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 17,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Donald Daniel Chairman
Jonathan McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Harbir Singh Chhina Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles M. Rampacek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC5.66%11 500
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.82%291 505
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.90%225 633
TOTAL20.73%173 970
EQUINOR33.79%96 138
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%74 067
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.