Cenovus Signs Deals to Ship Oil Via Rail

By Micah Maidenberg



Cenovus Energy Inc. signed three-year deals with two rail companies to transport oil from northern Alberta to the Gulf Coast in the United States.

The oil and natural gas company said it signed deals to transport heavy crude with Canadian National Railway Co. and with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Terms of the deals weren't released, but Cenovus said it expects the cost to transport the oil will be in the "mid to high teens" on a per-barrel basis.

Shipments on Canadian National will begin in the fourth quarter, and originate from Cenovus's Bruderheim Energy Terminal near Edmonton, Alberta. Canadian Pacific will begin moving the oil starting in the second quarter next year from an oil origination terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, owned by USD Partners.

Shares of Cenovus fell about 1% to $12.01 Canadian Wednesday.

"Our rail strategy provides a means of mitigating the price impact of pipeline congestion. While we remain confident new pipeline capacity will be constructed, these rail agreements will help get our oil to higher-price markets," Alex Pourbaix, chief executive of Cenovus, said in prepared remarks.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com