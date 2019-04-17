Log in
CENOVUS ENERGY INC

(CVE)
  Report  
Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first-quarter 2019 results

04/17/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its first-quarter results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The news release will provide consolidated first-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus’s website, cenovus.com.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or via the following URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1984163/D1BC47A258D96C2050E9CBBD23F8F311  

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by responsibly developing its assets in a safe, innovative and efficient way. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

CENOVUS CONTACTS:
 
Investor Relations
Sherry Wendt
Director, Investor Relations
403-766-5489
 

Media
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751

© GlobeNewswire 2019
