Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 results

02/06/2019 | 06:34pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 results on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The news release will provide consolidated fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus’s website, cenovus.com.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or via the following URL:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1925708/44FBEEBF85ADA40CBCDDD96557211480

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by responsibly developing its assets in a safe, innovative and efficient way. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE, and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

CENOVUS CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Sherry Wendt
Director, Investor Relations
403-766-5489
 
Media
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751

 

CVE_2clr_RGB_U.jpg


