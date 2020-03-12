Log in
Husky Energy slashes 2020 capital spending plans by C$900 million
RE
03:37pMore U.S. oil producers slash budgets amid price rout
RE
03/12CENOVUS ENERGY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Husky Energy slashes 2020 capital spending plans by C$900 million

03/12/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy followed rivals and cut its 2020 capital spending budget by C$900 million on Thursday, citing challenging global market conditions.

The company said it now expects to spend between C$2.3 billion and C$2.5 billion in 2020, down from its previous guidance of C$3.2 billion?C$3.4 billion.

Calgary, Alberta-based Husky also lowered its 2020 annual production forecast to about 275,000-300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with its prior forecast of about 295,000-310,000 boepd.

Earlier this week, major rivals Cenovus Energy and MEG Energy also announced cuts in their 2020 capital budgets, after crude prices slumped to their lowest levels in more than three years.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -11.90% 3.61 Delayed Quote.-67.80%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -13.55% 2.87 Delayed Quote.-65.07%
MEG ENERGY CORP. -17.28% 2.25 Delayed Quote.-60.89%
