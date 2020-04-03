TSX futures fall as coronavirus fears deepen

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.69% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 1.72 percent to 13,097.84 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.93% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.82% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.83%. [.N]

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Cenovus Energy: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.50

Imperial Oil Ltd: RBC cuts target price to C$23 from C$24

International Petroleum Corp: Stifel FirstEnergy cuts PT to C$2.75 from C$3.50

Parkland Fuel Corp: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$45 from C$49

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,621.3; -0.58% [GOL/]

US crude: $26.59; +5.02% [O/R]

Brent crude: $32.42; +8.28% [O/R]

