CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

(CVE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/02 04:18:30 pm
3.35 CAD   +23.16%
TSX futures fall as coronavirus fears deepen

04/03/2020 | 07:54am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday on fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but losses were limited by a jump in oil prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.69% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 1.72 percent to 13,097.84 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.93% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.82% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.83%. [.N]

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Cenovus Energy: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.50

Imperial Oil Ltd: RBC cuts target price to C$23 from C$24

International Petroleum Corp: Stifel FirstEnergy cuts PT to C$2.75 from C$3.50

Parkland Fuel Corp: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$45 from C$49

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,621.3; -0.58% [GOL/]

US crude: $26.59; +5.02% [O/R]

Brent crude: $32.42; +8.28% [O/R]

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 12 619 M
EBIT 2020 -558 M
Net income 2020 -550 M
Debt 2020 6 560 M
Yield 2020 7,36%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,58x
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 4 117 M
Chart CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cenovus Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,40  CAD
Last Close Price 3,35  CAD
Spread / Highest target 378%
Spread / Average Target 121%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Donald Daniel Chairman
Jonathan M. McKenzie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harbir Singh Chhina Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Wayne G. Thomson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.-74.62%2 462
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.84%1 601 251
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-31.85%135 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.77%113 361
TOTAL-26.26%100 071
GAZPROM1.63%53 064
