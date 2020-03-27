Centaur Media : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Centaur Media plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number: 04948078
LEI: 2138005WK87G7DQRQI62
ISIN: GB0034291418
27 March 2020
Centaur Media Plc
('the Company')
Notification of Transaction by Director/PDMR
In accordance with DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was advised on 27 March 2020 that Swag Mukerji, Chief Executive Officer, who is considered to be a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility acquired ordinary shares in London on 27 March 2020 at a price of £0.25 per ordinary share. All of the shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('CAP')
a)
Name
Swag Mukerji
b)
Position / status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Centaur Media plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code
2138005WK87G7DQRQI62
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.10 each
ISIN: GB0034291418
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.25
28,368
Note: this was a single transaction.
d)
Aggregated
information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable - single transaction.
e)
Date of the
transaction
27 March 2020
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON
Helen Silver
Company Secretary
0207 970 4000
