Centaur Media : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/27/2020 | 09:13am EDT

Centaur Media plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number: 04948078

LEI: 2138005WK87G7DQRQI62

ISIN: GB0034291418

27 March 2020

Centaur Media Plc

('the Company')

Notification of Transaction by Director/PDMR

In accordance with DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was advised on 27 March 2020 that Swag Mukerji, Chief Executive Officer, who is considered to be a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility acquired ordinary shares in London on 27 March 2020 at a price of £0.25 per ordinary share. All of the shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('CAP')

a)

Name

Swag Mukerji

b)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Centaur Media plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code

2138005WK87G7DQRQI62

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

ISIN: GB0034291418

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.25

28,368

Note: this was a single transaction.

d)

Aggregated

information

Aggregated volume

Price

Not applicable - single transaction.

e)

Date of the

transaction

27 March 2020

f)

Place of the

transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Helen Silver

Company Secretary

0207 970 4000

Disclaimer

Centaur Media plc published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 13:12:04 UTC
