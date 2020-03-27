Centaur Media : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Centaur Media plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number: 04948078

LEI: 2138005WK87G7DQRQI62

ISIN: GB0034291418

27 March 2020

Centaur Media Plc

('the Company')

Notification of Transaction by Director/PDMR

In accordance with DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was advised on 27 March 2020 that Swag Mukerji, Chief Executive Officer, who is considered to be a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility acquired ordinary shares in London on 27 March 2020 at a price of £0.25 per ordinary share. All of the shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('CAP') a) Name Swag Mukerji b) Position / status Chief Executive Officer c) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Centaur Media plc b) Legal Entity Identifier code 2138005WK87G7DQRQI62 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ISIN: GB0034291418 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.25 28,368 Note: this was a single transaction. d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable - single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 27 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

Helen Silver

Company Secretary

0207 970 4000