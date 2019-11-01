1 November 2019

Centaur Media Plc

('Centaur' or 'the Company')

Centaur Media appoints Simon Longfield as CFO

Centaur Media Plc, an international provider of business information and specialist consultancy, today announces that Simon Longfield has been appointed as chief financial officer in succession to Swag Mukerji, who was promoted to chief executive in September 2019. Simon will take up the role and join the Board on 6 November 2019.

Simon has spent the past 10 years as CFO of BMI Research, a leading provider of macroeconomic, industry and financial market analysis, which was acquired by Fitch Group in 2014. During his time at BMI Research, revenues more than doubled as the company expanded internationally with Simon's support. Prior to this, Simon was CFO of Newfound, an AIM-listed property and leisure group. Simon began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he qualified as a chartered accountant and spent time in London and Australia.

Swag Mukerji, chief executive of Centaur, commented:

'I am delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Longfield as CFO. As Centaur embarks on its M.A.P.22 strategy - with the goal of increasing the company's EBITDA margin to 20% by 2022 - Simon's financial experience and understanding of B2B information markets will be invaluable. I look forward to working closely with him as we set about achieving our ambitious goals.'

