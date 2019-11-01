Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centaur Media Plc    CAU   GB0034291418

CENTAUR MEDIA PLC

(CAU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 04:00:00 am
32.5 GBp   --.--%
04:17aCENTAUR MEDIA : appoints Simon Longfield as CFO
PU
10/10CENTAUR MEDIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
10/10CENTAUR MEDIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centaur Media : appoints Simon Longfield as CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:17am EDT

1 November 2019

Centaur Media Plc

('Centaur' or 'the Company')

Centaur Media appoints Simon Longfield as CFO

Centaur Media Plc, an international provider of business information and specialist consultancy, today announces that Simon Longfield has been appointed as chief financial officer in succession to Swag Mukerji, who was promoted to chief executive in September 2019. Simon will take up the role and join the Board on 6 November 2019.

Simon has spent the past 10 years as CFO of BMI Research, a leading provider of macroeconomic, industry and financial market analysis, which was acquired by Fitch Group in 2014. During his time at BMI Research, revenues more than doubled as the company expanded internationally with Simon's support. Prior to this, Simon was CFO of Newfound, an AIM-listed property and leisure group. Simon began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he qualified as a chartered accountant and spent time in London and Australia.

Swag Mukerji, chief executive of Centaur, commented:

'I am delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Longfield as CFO. As Centaur embarks on its M.A.P.22 strategy - with the goal of increasing the company's EBITDA margin to 20% by 2022 - Simon's financial experience and understanding of B2B information markets will be invaluable. I look forward to working closely with him as we set about achieving our ambitious goals.'

Enquiries

Centaur Media 0207 940 4000

Swag Mukerji, Chief Executive Officer

Teneo 020 7420 3144

Paul Durman / Rebecca Hislaire

Note to editors

Centaur

Centaur is an international provider of business information and specialist consultancy that inspires and enables people to excel at what they do, raising the standard for insight, interaction and impact.

Leading brands include: Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, MarketMakers, Oystercatchers, Creative Review, Influencer Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor and The Lawyer.

Disclaimer

Centaur Media plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:16:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTAUR MEDIA PLC
04:17aCENTAUR MEDIA : appoints Simon Longfield as CFO
PU
10/10CENTAUR MEDIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
10/10CENTAUR MEDIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/30CENTAUR MEDIA : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Amendment)
PU
09/25CENTAUR MEDIA : Interim results for the 6 months ended 30 Jun 2019
PU
09/11CENTAUR MEDIA : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
09/04CENTAUR MEDIA : Swag Mukerji succeeds Andria Vidler as CEO
PU
08/22CENTAUR MEDIA : Replacement - Holding(s) in Company
PU
07/11CENTAUR MEDIA : completes divestment programme
PU
07/01CENTAUR MEDIA : Colin Jones succeeds Neil Johnson as chairman
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 48,4 M
EBIT 2019 -1,10 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 8,90 M
Yield 2019 12,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 46,7 M
Chart CENTAUR MEDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centaur Media Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTAUR MEDIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 54,00  GBp
Last Close Price 32,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Swagatam Mukerji Chief Executive Officer
Colin Robert Jones Chairman
Linda Patricia Henworth Smith Chief Operating Officer
Howard Chapman Chief Financial Officer
Robert William Boyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTAUR MEDIA PLC-27.94%60
INFORMA PLC22.98%12 545
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.51%7 691
PEARSON PLC-27.30%6 871
SCHIBSTED16.08%6 738
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-7.20%2 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group