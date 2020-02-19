Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Centaurus Energy Inc.    CTA   CA15138B1085

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.

(CTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centaurus Energy Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST

Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQX: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces that, effective February 18, 2020, Leonardo Madcur has resigned as a director of the Company due to growing business commitments that will no longer allow him to dedicate sufficient focus on the activities of Centaurus. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Madcur for his valuable contributions to the Company.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQX under the symbol CTARF.

For further information please contact:

Jose David Penafiel
Chief Executive Officer
email: info@ctaurus.com
phone: (403) 262-1901

Ezequiel Martinez Ariet
Chief Financial Officer
Email: info@ctaurus.com
Phone: (403) 262-1901

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52555


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.
08:05aCentaurus Energy Inc. Announces Resignation of Director
NE
02/10Centaurus Energy Inc. (Formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) Provides Corporate Upda..
NE
01/21CENTAURUS ENERGY : Announces entering into agreement with province of neuquén fo..
PU
01/15Centaurus Energy Inc. (Formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) Announces Production Te..
NE
2019Centaurus Energy Inc. (Formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) Announces 2019 Third Qu..
NE
2019Centaurus Energy Inc. (Formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) Announces Release Date ..
NE
2019Centaurus Announces OTC Symbol Change
NE
2019Centaurus Announces Listing on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
NE
2019Madalena Announces Name Change
NE
2019MADALENA ENERGY : ANNOUNCES Q3 – 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATE, INCLUDING DRILLI..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 70,7 M
Chart CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Centaurus Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,13  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jose David Penafiel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Gillcrist Non-Executive Chairman
Ezequiel Ariet Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Barry B. Larson Independent Director
Gus D. Halas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.100.00%53
CNOOC LIMITED-7.41%68 975
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.35%63 248
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.02%43 359
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 126
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.60%35 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group