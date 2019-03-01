Centaurus Metals : 2019-03-01 Centaurus Announces Board Changes | 138KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2019

CENTAURUS ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

Highly experienced mining executive Chris Banasik to join the Centaurus board as a non‐executive

Director; Steve Parsons to step down to focus on other business commitments

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced geologist and Australian mining executive Mr Chris Banasik to its board as a non‐executive Director.

Mr Banasik will fill a board vacancy created by the departure of Mr Steve Parsons, who has decided to step down from the Centaurus Board due to his growing work‐load and commitments as Managing Director of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX: BGL).

With more than 31 years' experience across multiple disciplines and commodities, Mr Banasik is a well‐known and highly‐regarded mining and exploration executive. He was a founding Director of the successful WA gold producer Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR), where he held the key role of Director of Exploration and Geology from 2007 to 2014 - a period which saw the Company grow to an ASX‐200 company in 2012 with a market capitalisation of over $1 billion and employing over 650 personnel.

Prior to that, he held a range of senior geological and executive roles for companies including Consolidated Minerals, Reliance Nickel, Western Mining Corporation and a private mining company.

He has extensive experience in nickel exploration, project development and operations, having held several geological and management positions with WMC (1986‐2001). He was also Senior Mine Geologist with Goldfields Mine Management (2001‐2004) and Chief Geologist at the Beta Hunt nickel operations (2004‐2007).

During his time at WMC, he was actively involved in the decision‐making and implementation process to sell the Company's Kambalda nickel mines, which resulted in significant additions to the mine life of the Kambalda nickel field.

"Chris has had a distinguished career, both as a highly‐skilled geologist with hands‐on experience and as an entrepreneurial corporate and mining executive who has been involved in building several companies from the ground up," said Centaurus' Chairman, Mr Didier Murcia.

"His expertise in the nickel industry will be of particular relevance and importance to Centaurus as we work with joint venture partner, Simulus, to fast‐track the development of our Itapitanga nickel‐cobalt project, and we are also looking forward to his strategic input and advice on our other key assets in Brazil including the Salobo West Copper‐Gold Project," he added.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would also like to extend my sincerest appreciation to Steve Parsons for his significant contribution to Centaurus over the past two years. Steve has decided to step off the Centaurus board to focus on his role as Managing Director of Bellevue Gold, which has been one of the great success stories of the WA gold scene in recent times.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish him well for the future."

‐ENDS‐

