Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Centaurus Metals Limited    CTM   AU000000CTM4

CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

(CTM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centaurus Metals : 2019-03-01 Centaurus Announces Board Changes | 138KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:22pm EST

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2019

CENTAURUS ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

Highly experienced mining executive Chris Banasik to join the Centaurus board as a nonexecutive

Director; Steve Parsons to step down to focus on other business commitments

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced geologist and Australian mining executive Mr Chris Banasik to its board as a nonexecutive Director.

Mr Banasik will fill a board vacancy created by the departure of Mr Steve Parsons, who has decided to step down from the Centaurus Board due to his growing workload and commitments as Managing Director of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX: BGL).

With more than 31 years' experience across multiple disciplines and commodities, Mr Banasik is a wellknown and highlyregarded mining and exploration executive. He was a founding Director of the successful WA gold producer Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR), where he held the key role of Director of Exploration and Geology from 2007 to 2014 - a period which saw the Company grow to an ASX200 company in 2012 with a market capitalisation of over $1 billion and employing over 650 personnel.

Prior to that, he held a range of senior geological and executive roles for companies including Consolidated Minerals, Reliance Nickel, Western Mining Corporation and a private mining company.

He has extensive experience in nickel exploration, project development and operations, having held several geological and management positions with WMC (19862001). He was also Senior Mine Geologist with Goldfields Mine Management (20012004) and Chief Geologist at the Beta Hunt nickel operations (20042007).

During his time at WMC, he was actively involved in the decisionmaking and implementation process to sell the Company's Kambalda nickel mines, which resulted in significant additions to the mine life of the Kambalda nickel field.

"Chris has had a distinguished career, both as a highlyskilled geologist with handson experience and as an entrepreneurial corporate and mining executive who has been involved in building several companies from the ground up," said Centaurus' Chairman, Mr Didier Murcia.

"His expertise in the nickel industry will be of particular relevance and importance to Centaurus as we work with joint venture partner, Simulus, to fasttrack the development of our Itapitanga nickelcobalt project, and we are also looking forward to his strategic input and advice on our other key assets in Brazil including the Salobo West CopperGold Project," he added.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would also like to extend my sincerest appreciation to Steve Parsons for his significant contribution to Centaurus over the past two years. Steve has decided to step off the Centaurus board to focus on his role as Managing Director of Bellevue Gold, which has been one of the great success stories of the WA gold scene in recent times.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish him well for the future."

ENDS

Australian Office Centaurus Metals Limited Level 3, 10 Outram St WEST PERTH WA 6005

Brazilian Office

ASX: CTM

Centaurus Brasil Mineração Ltda Avenida Barão Homem de Melo, 4391 Salas 606 e 607 Estoril

ACN 009 468 099office@centaurus.com.auTelephone: +61 8 6424 8420

Belo Horizonte MG CEP: 30.494.275 BRAZIL

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Released by:

Nicholas Read

Read Corporate

Chairman

M: +61 419 929 046

Centaurus Metals Limited

T: +618 6424 8420

On behalf of: Didier Murcia

& MEDIA RELEASE

Page2

Disclaimer

Centaurus Metals Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 00:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED
07:22pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-03-01 Centaurus Announces Board Changes | 138KB
PU
02/24CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-02-25 High-Grade Nickel and Cobalt Assays from Itapitang..
PU
02/13CENTAURUS METALS : progresses multiple projects in Brazil
AQ
02/11CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-02-12 Resources Rising Star Presentation | 4,610KB
PU
2018CENTAURUS METALS : 2018-12-11 Soils Program Expands IOCG Target Pipeline at Salo..
PU
2018CENTAURUS METALS : 2018-12-03 Multiple New Copper-Gold Geophysical Targets at Sa..
PU
2018CENTAURUS METALS : 2018-11-27 Centaurus Secures Nickel-Cobalt Development JV at ..
PU
2018CENTAURUS METALS : 2018-11-23 Centaurus Divests Conquista Iron Ore Project in Br..
PU
2018CENTAURUS METALS : 2018-11-07 Brazil Copper-Gold Exploration Progress Update | 1..
PU
2018CENTAURUS METALS : 2018-10-22 Itapitanga Discovery Continues To Grow | 826KB
PU
More news
Chart CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Centaurus Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Peter Gordon Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Didier Marcel Murcia Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Bridson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bruno R. Scarpelli Executive Director
Mark David Hancock Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED-14.29%0
VALE-8.49%66 373
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED52.51%14 138
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.36.46%8 959
NMDC LTD0.46%4 325
FERREXPO PLC34.60%2 043
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.