Centaurus Metals : 2019-04-05 April 2019 Investor Presentation | 8,862KB

CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

(CTM)
Centaurus Metals : 2019-04-05 April 2019 Investor Presentation

04/04/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

5 April 2019

CENTAURUS APRIL 2019 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to provide a copy of its latest April 2019 Investor Presentation, which provides an update on ongoing activities at its three high quality mineral projects in Brazil.

Jambreiro Iron Ore Project, South‐eastern Brazil

The 100%‐owned Jambreiro Project is a fully‐permitted, shovel‐ready development project that is licensed for 3Mtpa of production. Following the recently completed capital raising, the Company has commenced planning work to update the 2013 Feasibility Study for the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project (details of which are summarised in the presentation).

In light of the current strength in the iron ore price, the premium being paid in the market for high grade (+65% Fe), low‐impurity ore (4.5% silica, 0.8% alumina and 0.01% phosphorus) and renewed interest from prospective partners, the Company believes that the already strong economics demonstrated in the 2013 Feasibility Study could be further improved, given:

The lower availability of high‐grade iron ore in the Brazilian domestic market compared with 2013;

Improved domestic market pricing relative to 2013 as a result of the currency impact of a weaker Brazilian Real against the US Dollar;

Significant premiums being realised for high grade 65% Fe product, in light of tighter environmental conditions for steel mills across the globe which did not present themselves in the domestic market in 2013;

Greater access to open‐access ports, logistics and infrastructure compared with 2013, which should provide an increased opportunity for the Company to consider supply into the export market;

A number of new potential customers and partners in the domestic market which were not available to the Company in 2013; and

A new pro‐development government in Brazil which is expected to provide an increased level of support to the domestic steel industry in Brazil over the coming years.

Salobo West Copper‐Gold Project, Northern Brazil

The 100%‐owned Salobo West Copper‐Gold Project is located just 15km along strike from Vale's world‐class Salobo Copper‐Gold Mine with similar geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical characteristics to Salobo and a number of other known IOCG deposits in the Carajás. Since acquiring the Project, Centaurus has completed an extensive review of all available geochemical, geophysical and drilling data for the 120km2 Salobo West tenement package, allowing the Company to plan an initial 35‐hole drill program.

The necessary vegetation inventory has been completed for the areas planned to be cleared ahead of drilling and a site inspection of the planned holes is now required to be completed by the Environmental Agency, ICMBio, in advance of the grant of the drilling and clearing licence. This site visit is awaiting a window in the heavy rainfall currently being experienced in the region. The Company expects to receive the licence by the end of April 2019, following the site inspection, which should be able to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

Australian Office

Brazilian Office

ASX: CTM

Centaurus Metals Limited

Centaurus Brasil Mineração Ltda

ACN 009 468 099

Level 3, 10 Outram St

Avenida Barão Homem de Melo, 4391

office@centaurus.com.au

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Salas 606 e 607 ‐ Estoril

Telephone: +61 8 6424 8420

Belo Horizonte ‐ MG ‐ CEP: 30.494.275

BRAZIL

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

The Company has had a number of proactive approaches from large third‐party mining groups to potentially joint venture into the Salobo West Project. Centaurus is currently evaluating the merits of these joint venture approaches.

Itapitanga Nickel‐Cobalt Project

The Itapitanga Nickel‐Cobalt Project was acquired by the Company in February 2018 and the Company was able to quickly advance the project with drilling during 2018. In November 2018, Centaurus entered into a farm‐out joint venture with battery metal specialist, Simulus Group. Under the farm‐out, Simulus can earn 80% of the project by free‐carrying Centaurus to a Decision to Mine.

Since entering the joint venture, Simulus has been undertaking Scoping Study work with this work anticipated to be completed by the end of April 2019. The 40‐tonne bulk sample that was collected in January and early February 2019 is expected to arrive in Australia in mid‐April. The bulk sample will be used for flowsheet optimisation work and to produce a suite of battery‐metal products for marketing purposes with potential off‐ takers.

‐ENDS‐

Released by:

On behalf of:

Nicholas Read

Darren Gordon

Read Corporate

Managing Director

M: +61 419 929 046

Centaurus Metals Limited

T: +618 6424 8420

2

Page

Delivering value from a diversified asset base in Brazil's world‐class mineral provinces

Advanced iron ore and nickel-cobalt assets

Strategic development options under review

Leveraged to discovery success at large scale copper-gold project

Investor Presentation

April 2019

Darren Gordon, Managing Director

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation does not take into account any person's particular investment objectives, financial resources or other relevant circumstances and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Centaurus Metals. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, Centaurus Metals does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Roger Fitzhardinge, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Volodymyr Myadzel, a Competent Person who is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Roger Fitzhardinge is a permanent employee of Centaurus Metals Limited and Volodymyr Myadzel is the Senior Resource Geologist of BNA Consultoria e Sistemas Limited, independent resource consultants engaged by Centaurus Metals. Roger Fitzhardinge and Volodymyr Myadzel have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Roger Fitzhardinge and Volodymyr Myadzel consent to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Beck Nader, a Competent Person who is a professional Mining Engineer and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Beck Nader is the Managing Director of BNA Consultoria e Sistemas Ltda and is a consultant to Centaurus. Beck Nader has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Beck Nader consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

All information included in this presentation regarding Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve estimates was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. The information in relation to the Jambreiro Ore Reserve has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. The information has been updated to the JORC 2012 Code for the Jambreiro Mineral Resource.

All information included in this presentation regarding the Canavial Mineral Resource was prepared and released to the market on 31 May 2013 under the JORC Code 2004.

Refer to the ASX announcements dated 20 December 2013 and 13 January 2014 for details of the material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information included in this presentation for the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project. The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information derived from the production target continue to apply and have not materially changed.

This Jambreiro JORC Ore reserve was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. All information included in this presentation regarding the Ore Reserve estimate for the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project should be read in conjunction with the Company's ASX announcement dated 5 November 2012.

All information contained in this presentation on the Salobo Mine of Vale has been taken from the "Vale Production in 4Q17" Report, its 20‐F Annual Report for 2017 and other public domain reports including their 2018 Vale Day presentation

All information contained in this presentation on the Jacaré Mineral Resource has been taken from Anglo American Presentations "O Depósito de Níquel Laterítico do Jacaré (PA), Brasil" - Simexmin 2010 and Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report 2016.

All information contained in this presentation on the Itapitanga Exploration Target was release to the market on 1 August 2018.

This presentation comments on and discusses some of Centaurus Metals Limited's exploration in terms of target size and type. The information relating to the Itapitanga Exploration Target should not be misunderstood or misconstrued as an estimate of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves. The potential quantity and quality of material discussed as an Exploration Target is conceptual in nature since there has been insufficient work completed to define them as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves. It is uncertain if further exploration work will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.

2

Delivering Value from a Diversified Asset Base in Brazil

Development‐ready iron ore project at Jambreiro ideally positioned to take advantage of changing market dynamics, with planning for updated Feasibility Study underway

High‐potential nickel‐cobalt and copper‐gold projects

in Tier‐1 Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil

Large‐scale Itapitanga nickel‐cobalt discovery moving rapidly to development under innovative JV with battery metals specialist Simulus Group - CTM: free‐carried

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue

2,705m

Listed Options (EP $0.01, Exp 31/8/19)

623m

Unlisted Options (EP $0.008 to $0.015)

255m

Directors and Management Holding

5.3%

Market Capitalisation (at $0.006)

A$16.2m

Cash as at 31 March 2018

A$3.0m

Extensive, well‐defined copper‐gold targets at Salobo West in Carajás Mineral Province - permitting well‐ advanced ahead of planned drilling

Outstanding leverage to exploration success with value underpinned by large asset base

Centaurus offers highly leveraged exposure to a rich asset base in Brazil including exciting new greenfields nickel‐cobalt and copper‐gold projects and a retained high‐quality development iron ore asset.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centaurus Metals Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 01:06:08 UTC
