Centaurus Metals : 2019-05-29 New PreFeasibility Study Underway on 1Mtpa Jambreiro Project | 491KB

The decision to undertake a new PFS follows the completion of a strategic review of the 2013 Jambreiro Iron Ore Project Feasibility Study work, an ongoing assessment of the significant changes and marked improvement in the Brazilian domestic and global iron ore market in recent months, and the limited scope changes required to allow for the timely development of the Project to proceed.

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce that a new Pre‐Feasibility Study (PFS) of its advanced, development‐ready Jambreiro Iron Ore Project in central Brazil is underway targeting a potential 1Mtpa domestic iron operation that would be ideally placed to capitalise on the new opportunities which have emerged in the domestic and international iron ore market in the past six months.

Pre‐Feasibility Study targeted for completion by the end of June 2019 with the relatively short study period reflecting the extensive work already completed on the Project between 2011 and 2013.

Process testwork and engineering study underway to dry‐stack all Jambreiro tailings, enhancing future expansion opportunities and mitigating potential development delays following recent concerns about tailings dams in Minas Gerais.

The PFS will build on the extensive Feasibility Study completed in late 2013, which demonstrated robust economics.

The Company will leverage off the vast amount of detailed technical work that was completed on the Project in the period of 2011‐2013, as well as the advanced nature of the licences and approvals it already holds in an environment where the supply of high‐grade, low‐impurity ore in Brazil is now more difficult to access by potential customers.

The main activity for the PFS will be an update of the capital and operating costs, as the current design operating parameters and process flowsheet are not expected to change materially ‐ with the exception of a small filtration or centrifuge circuit to treat the slimes portion of the tailings stream to facilitate the dry‐ stacking of this material.

The Company has already commenced work to upgrade the previous JORC Proven and Probable Ore Reserve up to 2012 standard using 2019 operating costs, underpinned by a new pit optimisation and detailed mine plan.

Due to the conservative nature of the pit optimisation assumptions used in the 2013 Feasibility Study and the fact that the Ore Reserve only considered the friable Measured and Indicated Resources, the Company does not expect any material change in the Ore Reserve and still anticipates a mine life in the order of 18 years at the planned 1Mtpa production rate. No further drilling of the Project is required.

Extensive process testwork completed at the time of the original 2013 Feasibility Study shows that a high‐ grade iron product (65% Fe) with very low impurities (4.8% SiO2, 0.8% Al2O3 & 0.01% P) can be produced from the friable mineralisation at Jambreiro. This high‐grade product attracts a significant premium in the iron ore market compared to the traditional 62% Fe CFR China Index and is a highly sought‐after product in the Brazilian domestic market.

With tailings management being such a strong focus point for all stakeholders in Brazil at the present time, the Company has proactively made the decision that it will dry‐stack all tailings produced from its operations at the Project, even though it is already licensed to build a Tails Dam. Due to the nature of the mineralisation at Jambreiro, dry‐stacking should not result in any significant capital cost increase for tails management in the mine as any additional plant and equipment required should be offset by the removal of the tailings dam cost.

The removal of the tails dam will also significantly reduce the overall footprint of the project design and provide the added benefit of allowing for an easier expansion of the Project in the future.

The Company has recently collected a new bulk (10‐tonne) sample from Jambreiro and is currently having it tested at Fundação Gorceix to determine the optimal solution for the slimes component of the tails and also to produce new product for delivery to potential customers if needed (see Figure 1).

Importantly, should the Jambreiro Project be brought to production, it would be the only processing plant in the region capable of beneficiating itabirite ores. With licensing expected to be increasingly difficult to achieve in Minas Gerais, it is reasonable to expect that Jambreiro could become a strategic processing hub for other miners in the region with significant itabirite resources but which still require approvals to construct a suitable plant to process them.

Centaurus' Managing Director Mr Darren Gordon, said: "The recently completed strategic review has reinforced the quality of the Jambreiro Project and the strategic opportunities which now present themselves in the domestic market for a licensed and development‐ready asset located in Minas Gerais.