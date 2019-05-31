Centaurus Metals : 2019-05-31 Chairman's Address to Shareholders | 131KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

31 May 2019

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS - 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen and welcome to Centaurus' 2019 Annual General Meeting.

I am pleased to say that the past year, despite being another challenging one for the junior resource sector generally, has seen a number of positive developments and new opportunities emerge for Centaurus which - thanks to the depth and quality of our asset base in Brazil - means the Company is well‐placed to crystallise significant value for shareholders in the months ahead.

Let me deal first with our projects in the world‐class Carajás Mineral Province in Northern Brazil.

A key highlight of the year was the landmark joint venture we secured at our Itapitanga Nickel‐Cobalt Project - effectively giving us free‐carried exposure to an exciting, large‐scale battery metals project. Our partner, the leading Australian‐based battery metals process company the Simulus Group, has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in this exciting nickel‐cobalt discovery in stages, by free‐carrying Centaurus through the entire exploration, resource evaluation and feasibility process to a Decision to Mine, and arranging project finance.

Simulus are industry leaders in process development for battery‐grade nickel and cobalt sulphates, and operate Australia's largest High‐Pressure Acid Leach testing facility and battery‐grade metal sulphate demonstration plant at their laboratory in Perth. They have vast experience in process design for nickel‐cobalt projects, and are currently well advanced with a Scoping Study for Itapitanga. This Study is targeted for delivery by the end of June, with the aim of progressing towards a Definitive Feasibility next year and hopefully a Decision to Mine shortly thereafter.

This innovative joint venture agreement is a genuine game‐changer for Itapitanga, demonstrating the quality of the asset and completely de‐risking Centaurus' exposure throughout the exploration and evaluation phases. We believe this partnership gives us the best possible chance of delivering a highly profitable project in the shortest possible timeframe, in order to take advantage of the favourable market outlook for nickel and cobalt.

Also in the Carajás, we are continuing to make good progress with permitting for the Salobo West Copper‐Gold Project, located just 12km along strike from Vale's giant Salobo Copper‐Gold Mine, with the drilling and clearing licence expected to be issued during the September Quarter.

Field work conducted at Salobo West over the course of the year has increased the number of high quality copper‐gold prospects to five - SW1‐B, SW1‐A, Gov, Dom and Serendipidade - with the first four of these displaying similar geological, geochemical and geophysical characteristics to the Salobo mine.

Planning has been completed for a maiden 35‐hole drill program at Salobo West, which we plan to commence as soon as the required permits are in place and a decision is made as to whether we partner on the initial phases of exploration or not.

Given Salobo West's location in the heart of the Carajás - one of the world's premier copper‐gold mining districts

we have had a number of proactive approaches from large third party mining groups that have expressed interest in potentially entering into a Joint Venture agreement. These proposals and our overall approach to exploration on the Project are currently under evaluation.