Centaurus Metals : 2019-07-05 Jambreiro Iron Ore Project - Pre-Feasibility Study Results | 1,572KB

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE 5 July 2019 JAMBREIRO PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY CONFIRMS LOW COSTS, STRONG ECONOMICS FOR 1Mtpa IRON ORE OPERATION Bankable Feasibility Study to commence immediately on fully-licensed project with significant expansion potential and ideally placed to capitalise on new iron ore market environment 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project in SE Brazil demonstrates strong returns, with key highlights including:

Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project in SE Brazil demonstrates strong returns, with key highlights including: A$114.9M post-tax NPV 8 and 32% IRR at life-of-mine average mine gate domestic iron ore price of US$41/tonne (A$58/tonne) using conservative long term 62% Fe reference price of US$75/tonne; Substantial upside to PFS project economics at current spot iron ore prices; 1Mtpa operation delivering a high grade (+65% Fe), low impurity sinter product over an initial mine life of 18 years; Highly competitive mine gate cash operating costs (life-of-mine C1 cost plus royalties) of A$29.0/tonne of sinter feed product; Life-of-mine revenue of A$1,052M and EBITDA of A$533M; Annual average operating cash flows of A$29.6M; and Pre-production capital estimate (including contingency) of A$59.8M with 22-month capital payback.

Off-take discussions progressing with potential customers for the supply of high-quality ore into both the Brazilian supply-disrupted domestic market as well as the international export market.

Key environmental approvals granted and in place for production of up to 3Mtpa.

Process testwork and engineering study ongoing to dry stack all Jambreiro tailings in order to enhance future expansion opportunities and mitigate potential development delays following recent concerns about tailings dams in Minas Gerais.

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on its 100%-ownedJambreiro Iron Ore Project in south-east Brazil, which outlines a robust 1Mtpa start-up project capable of generating life-of-mine revenues of A$1.05 billion and EBITDA of A$533 million over its initial 18-year life. The strong economics of the proposed A$59.8 million development - including a A$114.9 million post-taxNPV8 and IRR of 32% for a 1Mtpa operation - provide a strong foundation for the Company to further progress off-take arrangements and initiate more detailed debt finance discussions to facilitate a Final Investment Decision in early 2020. The PFS has been based on the new JORC 2012 Proven and Probable Ore Reserves estimate of 43.3Mt grading 29.1% Fe, which was released separately to the market today. The Ore Reserve estimate focuses only on the friable component of the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate (Measured, Indicated and Inferred) and utilises current operating costs and conservative revenue assumptions. 82% of the friable Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource has been converted into Ore Reserves. The Ore Reserve delivers 17.9Mt of high-grade (65% Fe), low-impurity (4.3% SiO2, 0.8% Al2O3 & 0.01% P) sinter product to support the initial 18-yearmine life once operations commence. Underpinning the PFS results are low forecast mine gate cash operating costs of A$25.1, which when combined with government and landowner royalties, amount to a total mine gate cash cost (C1 + Royalties) of A$29.0/tonne. With tailings management being such a strong focus point for all stakeholders in Brazil at the present time, the Company has proactively made the decision that it will dry stack all tailings from the operations of the Project. This approach has the benefit of facilitating an easier future expansion pathway for the Project (no tails dam capacity constraints) and minimising the potential impact of government and/or non-government organisation intervention as the Project advances towards production. Based on the strong project economics, the Board has now approved the commencement of a BFS, which is being targeted for completion before the end of 2019. Importantly, the key environmental and mining approvals are all in place to facilitate the timely delivery of the Project. Commenting on the PFS outcomes, Centaurus' Managing Director Mr Darren Gordon, said: "The results of the Jambreiro 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study have confirmed that Jambreiro is a financially robust, long-life,development-ready project which is ideally placed to capitalise on the changed iron ore market environment that has emerged both domestically in Brazil and internationally in the past six months. "The PFS clearly shows that Jambreiro is a quality project, with strong technical fundamentals and robust financial returns forecast from an initial 18-year mine life, based on the friable mineralisation only. The strong economics are underpinned by low operating cash costs forecast at just A$29 per tonne of final product, which reflect the low stripping ratio, the free-digging nature of the friable material and the extent of natural liberation of the ore. "We have completed a vast amount of work on the Jambreiro Project over a number of years and we now have a great opportunity to quickly advance the project to production. While a detailed BFS will be required to advance all elements of the project to a stage that can support debt financing, we expect that a large portion of the capital and operating costs included in the PFS will be able to be rolled forward to the BFS without much more work given the high level of confidence we have in the process flowsheet and the cost of key capital and operating inputs. Page 2 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE "In parallel, we are advancing product off-take discussions with both domestic consumers and international export traders. The recent change in the supply dynamic, both domestically and internationally, is driving a strong and sustained demand for the Jambreiro product, and we are aiming to have agreements in place in line with the delivery of the BFS. "The Centaurus team has worked extremely hard to deliver this result for shareholders and I would like to acknowledge their ongoing dedication and effort". Key PFS Assumptions & Financial Outcomes The PFS is based on a Proven and Probable Ore Reserve at Jambreiro of 43.3Mt grading 29.1% Fe (representing an 82% conversion of the total friable Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource base) and producing 1Mtpa of final product grading 65% Fe over an 18-year mine life, using a mining contractor for all mining activities on site. All sales are intended to be made to either local integrated steel mills in the domestic market on a mine gate sales basis or on a rail-head sales basis to mining/trading groups which would look to export the product into international markets. Under this scenario, the initial friable project delivers a post-tax NPV8 of A$114.9 million and an IRR of 32%. The key assumptions used in the PFS are set out in Table 1 below with Key Financial Outcomes in Table 2. Table 1 - Key PFS Assumptions Key Assumption Reserve - In Situ Ore 43.3 Mt Grade 29.1% Fe Average Life of Mine (LOM) Mass Recovery 41% Reserve - Final Product 17.9 Mt Grade 65% Fe Production Rate 1 Mtpa BRL to AUD Exchange Rate 2.6 to 1 BRL to USD Exchange Rate 3.7 to 1 USD to AUD Exchange Rate 0.7 to 1 LOM Sales Price (Mine Gate) US$41/dmt International Reference Sales Price (62% Fe) US$75/dmt LOM Waste to Ore Ratio 0.68 to 1 Government Royalty 3.5% of Revenue Other Royalties & Sales Duties 2.6% of Revenue Page 3 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Table 2 - Key Financial Outcomes Key Financial Outcomes Total A$ Total Revenue 1,052 million EBITDA 533 million Annual Cash Surplus - Pre-Tax 29.6 million Capital Costs 59.8 million Direct Operating Cost (per tonne Product - LOM) 25.1/dmt Total Operating Cost (per tonne Product - LOM) 29.0/dmt NPV8 Pre-tax 190.2 million NPV8 Post-tax 114.9 million Post-Tax IRR 32% The Jambreiro Iron Ore Project 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) The information presented below is a more detailed summary of the PFS work and outcomes and provides the information required by ASX Listing Rules 5.8.1 and 5.9.1. Furthermore, detailed technical information on the exploration, Resource and Reserve estimations and PFS work is set out in Appendix A, which is the JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Compliance Statement as required by ASX Listing Rules 5.8.2 and 5.9.2. 1. Background to the Pre-Feasibility Study The Company completed a 1Mtpa Feasibility Study on the Jambreiro Project in 2013 based upon the utilisation of a third-party mining contractor, the Project's power being initially sourced from diesel generation and a modularised plant being constructed and installed by CDE Global under a fixed-price turnkey arrangement. The economic outcomes of this Feasibility Study were set out in releases to the ASX on 12 December 2013 and 13 January 2014. As financing for the Project was being sought, the global price of iron ore began to decline significantly, ultimately resulting in Centaurus putting the Project on hold until sentiment and financing conditions for new iron ore projects improved. During Q1 2019 the Company decided to re-evaluate potential development options for the Jambreiro Project as a result of: A number of structural changes in the iron market in the period 2016-2019, both internationally and domestically in Brazil;

2016-2019, both internationally and domestically in Brazil; Specific events in Brazil in the early part of 2019 that disrupted supply and lifted iron ore prices back above US$100 per tonne;

The stronger longer-term outlook for future iron ore prices; and

longer-term outlook for future iron ore prices; and Significantly improved sentiment in debt and equity markets towards iron ore investment opportunities. During the initial exploration work on the Project in 2011-2013, 18,983m of drilling was completed at the Project to deliver JORC Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. As a result of this work, no new drilling of the Project has been required to deliver the new 2019 PFS. The Project also has granted Mining Leases from the ANM (Brazilian Mines Department), with all key environmental approvals and land access arrangements in place to facilitate the timely development of the Project once financing 4 is secured. Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE In preparing the new 2019 PFS, the Company has been able to leverage off the vast amount of work already completed at the Jambreiro Project as well as the advanced nature of the licences and approvals it holds in an environment where the supply of high-grade, low impurity ore in Brazil may become more difficult for potential customers to source. The Company has also utilised the significant engineering and design work completed previously to reprice all major capital and operating costs. The plant design and flowsheet are the same as the one used in the 2013 Feasibility Study, except for the inclusion of a filtration or centrifuge circuit to dewater the small amount of slimes tailings generated from the production flowsheet. CDE Global has provided a new turnkey pricing proposal. For operating costs, the Company has sought new quotes for contract mining, the labour force has been reviewed and repriced based on current labour market conditions, and a new diesel price has been sought to determine the overall power cost. Plant consumables have also been repriced. While a large portion of the current PFS costs have been completed to Feasibility standard, some aspects of the Project require further work to be considered of a BFS standard and capable of being financed. The treatment of slimes and the dry stacking of tails is an example of this. 2. PFS Work Fronts & Key Service Providers Significant work has been undertaken in the following areas to facilitate the completion of the current 2019 PFS. Historical work which was used in the current PFS includes: An 18,983m drilling database and geo-metallurgical studies;

geo-metallurgical studies; JORC 2012 Measured and Indicated Resources (June 2014);

Detailed beneficiation testwork results and process flowsheet engineering and design;

2013 CDE Plant design, which included a detailed scope of works and capital equipment list; and

Understanding of the Brazil tax regime applicable to the project. Recent work completed to deliver the 2019 PFS includes: Conversion of Friable Measured and Indicated Resources into Proven and Probable Ore Reserves to JORC 2012 compliance;

New pit optimisations and pit designs to determine mine material movements;

Repricing of all major capital items to be free supplied into CDE Global plant design;

Review and repricing by CDE Global of their previous plant design;

Repricing of key operating costs of the Project;

An initial estimate of the equipment required for the dry stacking of tails;

Updated direct market information for the price of iron ore in the domestic market;

Investigation and pricing of access to export logistics which were not previously available to the Company; and

A new financial assessment. The Study was prepared in conjunction with CDE Global, BNA Mining Solutions, Ausenco, WALM Engenharia, and internal specialist consultants. CDE Global focused on the process flowsheet and the plant design for the Project, including the associated capital costs and overall power demand of the processing circuit, while BNA focused on Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves, pit optimisation, mine scheduling and mining fleet requirements. WALM Engenharia managed the geotechnical aspects of the Project with a particular emphasis on water management and the design of the waste dumps and the water dam. Ausenco completed a review and gap analysis of the Project design and provided input on the capital and operating 5 and assessment. Page costs outside of the immediate processing plant and mining areas. The Company managed the financial modelling This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

