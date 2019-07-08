Centaurus Metals : 2019-07-08 Jambreiro Iron Ore Project - Ore Reserve Estimate | 1,162KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Jambreiro JORC Mineral Resource estimate comprises 127.2Mt at an average grade of 28.0% Fe including both the Friable and Compact material and remains open at depth (see ASX announcement on 30 July 2014 for full details). In establishing the updated Ore Reserves, only the Measured and Indicated components of the Friable Resource estimate were considered, leaving a further 83.9Mt grading 27.5% Fe outside of the current Ore Reserve pit limits to provide significant project upside in future years.

Pilot plant test work has shown that a high-grade product of +65% Fe, with very low impurities (4.3% SiO2, 0.8% Al2O3 and 0.01% P), can be produced consistently using the processing circuit planned to be installed at Jambreiro (Jig, Spirals and Magnetic Separation) at over 40% mass recovery. This product is in high demand in the Brazilian supply-disrupted domestic market as well as the international export market.

The Ore Reserve estimation is based on extensive resource drilling programs completed at Jambreiro (18,983m), comprehensive metallurgical testing including pilot plant testwork on over 40 tonnes of material, pit optimisations, pit design and mine scheduling based on up-to-date capital and operating cost estimations.

The underlying project design and costs assumptions are detailed in the Pre-Feasibility Study released to the market today (5 July 2019) as well as in Appendix A (Table 1 of JORC Code 2012). The Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates, prepared by independent mine planning consultancy BNA Mining Solutions, are summarised in Table 1 below.

Table 1 - JORC 2012 Reserve & Resource Classification - July 2019

(Mineral Resources are inclusive of Ore Reserves)

Ore Reserve Classification Mt Fe% SiO2% Al2O3% P% LOI % Proven 30.6 29.4 49.8 4.2 0.04 1.6 Probable 12.7 28.4 49.5 4.7 0.04 2.2 Total 43.3 29.1 49.7 4.4 0.04 1.8 Mineral Resource Classification Measured 44.3 29.2 50.5 3.9 0.04 1.5 Indicated 37.7 27.5 51.1 3.7 0.04 1.6 Inferred 45.1 27.3 52.7 3.3 0.05 1.1 Total 127.2 28.0 51.4 3.7 0.05 1.4

* Ordinary Kriging (OK) estimate; Cut-off 20% Fe; Mine Dilution - 2%; Mine Recovery - 98%

Multiple pit optimisations were run and a conservative pit shell derived from a mine gate sales price of R$66/tonne (~US$18/tonne - considerably lower than today's price) was selected. The conservative pit selected minimises waste movement and optimises the mine grade.

Detailed mine scheduling, as set out in Figure 1 below, shows the total material movement and strip ratio in each year of the planned operation at Jambreiro. The complete mine schedule is shown in Table 5.

The open pit design on a number of the sections at Jambreiro is shown in Figures 4 to 6. The location of these sections can be seen on the Project Layout Map at Figure 3.

The nature of the Jambreiro ore bodies allows for low strip ratios and shorter haulage routes for the first five years of operations, which has a positive impact on both operating costs and deferred capital costs. The ore and waste is predominantly free-dig from surface over the life of the current mine design, with blasting only expected for 5% of the total material movement for the project.

