Centaurus Metals : 2019-07-08 Jambreiro Iron Ore Project - Ore Reserve Estimate | 1,162KB

Centaurus Metals : 2019-07-08 Jambreiro Iron Ore Project - Ore Reserve Estimate

07/07/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

5 July 2019

UPDATED JAMBREIRO ORE RESERVE DELIVERS 17.9MT OF HIGH-

GRADE 65% Fe PRODUCT OVER 18-YEAR MINE LIFE

Proved and Probable JORC Ore Reserve of 43.3Mt at 29.1% Fe underpins positive Pre-Feasibility Study

  • Jambreiro Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) pit design contains a Proven and Probable Ore Reserve of 43.3Mt at an average grade of 29.1% Fe from the near-surface friable component of the Jambreiro Mineral Resource.
  • Over 80% of the friable Mineral Resource has been converted to Ore Reserves.
  • Ore Reserves deliver 17.9Mt of high-grade (65% Fe), low-impurity (4.3% SiO2, 0.8% Al2O3 and 0.01% P) sinter feed over the life of the initial friable project.
  • Proven Reserve comprises more than 70% of the overall Reserve estimate.
  • Ore Reserve is sufficient for 18 years of operations at the planned 1Mtpa production rate, with a strip ratio of 0.68:1 over the life of the friable project.
  • The friable Jambreiro ore is generally free-digging with minimal drill and blast expected for the first 10 years of operations, which will allow relatively simple open-pit mining.
  • The total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource at Jambreiro stands at 127.2Mt grading 28.0% Fe, comprising both friable and compact ore.
  • A significant component of the Mineral Resource, comprising 83.9Mt grading 27.5% Fe, remains outside the current Ore Reserve pit limits, providing significant project upside.

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce a new JORC 2012 Ore Reserve estimate for its 100%- owned Jambreiro Iron Ore Project, located in south-east Brazil, following the completion of a positive 2019 Jambreiro Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), the results of which were announced separately to the market today (see ASX announcement: "Jambreiro Pre-Feasibility Study confirms low costs, strong economics for 1mtpa iron ore operation").

The JORC 2012 Proven and Probable Ore Reserve estimate for the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project now stands at 43.3Mt at an average grade of 29.1% Fe. The final pit designs include a total of 29.1Mt of waste movement for a total Life-of-Mine ("LOM") material movement of 72.9Mt at a LOM strip ratio of 0.68:1 (including pre-strip material in advance of operations).

The average strip ratio for the first four years of operations is very low at only 0.56:1.

The updated Ore Reserve estimate is scheduled to produce 17.9Mt of high-grade(65% Fe) low-impurityproduct over an 18-yearmine life at the planned initial production rate of 1.0Mtpa. The Project has a valid Mining Licence and key environmental approvals granted and in place for production of up to 3Mtpa.

Australian Office

Brazilian Office

ASX: CTM

Centaurus Metals Limited

Centaurus Brasil Mineração Ltda

ACN 009 468 099

Level 3, 10 Outram St

Avenida Barão Homem de Melo, 4391

office@centaurus.com.au

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Salas 606 e 607 - Estoril

Telephone: +61 8 6424 8420

Belo Horizonte - MG - CEP: 30.494.275

BRAZIL

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

The Jambreiro JORC Mineral Resource estimate comprises 127.2Mt at an average grade of 28.0% Fe including both the Friable and Compact material and remains open at depth (see ASX announcement on 30 July 2014 for full details). In establishing the updated Ore Reserves, only the Measured and Indicated components of the Friable Resource estimate were considered, leaving a further 83.9Mt grading 27.5% Fe outside of the current Ore Reserve pit limits to provide significant project upside in future years.

Pilot plant test work has shown that a high-grade product of +65% Fe, with very low impurities (4.3% SiO2, 0.8% Al2O3 and 0.01% P), can be produced consistently using the processing circuit planned to be installed at Jambreiro (Jig, Spirals and Magnetic Separation) at over 40% mass recovery. This product is in high demand in the Brazilian supply-disrupted domestic market as well as the international export market.

The Ore Reserve estimation is based on extensive resource drilling programs completed at Jambreiro (18,983m), comprehensive metallurgical testing including pilot plant testwork on over 40 tonnes of material, pit optimisations, pit design and mine scheduling based on up-to-date capital and operating cost estimations.

The underlying project design and costs assumptions are detailed in the Pre-Feasibility Study released to the market today (5 July 2019) as well as in Appendix A (Table 1 of JORC Code 2012). The Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates, prepared by independent mine planning consultancy BNA Mining Solutions, are summarised in Table 1 below.

Table 1 - JORC 2012 Reserve & Resource Classification - July 2019

(Mineral Resources are inclusive of Ore Reserves)

Ore Reserve Classification

Mt

Fe%

SiO2%

Al2O3%

P%

LOI %

Proven

30.6

29.4

49.8

4.2

0.04

1.6

Probable

12.7

28.4

49.5

4.7

0.04

2.2

Total

43.3

29.1

49.7

4.4

0.04

1.8

Mineral Resource Classification

Measured

44.3

29.2

50.5

3.9

0.04

1.5

Indicated

37.7

27.5

51.1

3.7

0.04

1.6

Inferred

45.1

27.3

52.7

3.3

0.05

1.1

Total

127.2

28.0

51.4

3.7

0.05

1.4

* Ordinary Kriging (OK) estimate; Cut-off 20% Fe; Mine Dilution - 2%; Mine Recovery - 98%

Multiple pit optimisations were run and a conservative pit shell derived from a mine gate sales price of R$66/tonne (~US$18/tonne - considerably lower than today's price) was selected. The conservative pit selected minimises waste movement and optimises the mine grade.

Detailed mine scheduling, as set out in Figure 1 below, shows the total material movement and strip ratio in each year of the planned operation at Jambreiro. The complete mine schedule is shown in Table 5.

The open pit design on a number of the sections at Jambreiro is shown in Figures 4 to 6. The location of these sections can be seen on the Project Layout Map at Figure 3.

The nature of the Jambreiro ore bodies allows for low strip ratios and shorter haulage routes for the first five years of operations, which has a positive impact on both operating costs and deferred capital costs. The ore and waste is predominantly free-dig from surface over the life of the current mine design, with blasting only expected for 5% of the total material movement for the project.

2

Page

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Figure 1 - Jambreiro Mine Sequencing and Strip Ratios

The mine will be operated by a local mining contractor using 40-tonneoff-road trucks that are commonly used in Brazil and readily available in the region. The following table sets out the total operating costs of the Project over the life of the initial 18-year mine life:

Table 2 - Summary of Jambreiro Life of Mine Operating Costs

Operating Costs

A$ per Tonne Product

Mining

9.7

Processing & Beneficiation

13.3

General &Administration

2.1

SITE OPERATING CASH COST (C1)

25.1

Royalties - Government and Landowner

3.7

TOTAL OPERATING CASH COSTS (C1 + Royalties)

28.8

Project and Mine Life Upside beyond the Friable Jambreiro Reserve

The JORC Mineral Resource estimate at Jambreiro stands at 127.2Mt grading 28.0% Fe and remains open at depth. The Friable component of the resource is 60.3 Mt grading 28.8% Fe with a further 66.9Mt grading 27.3% Fe forming the Compact component. Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 83.9 Mt grading 27.5% Fe remain outside current Ore Reserve pit limits.

Pit optimisation work using similar technical and economical parameters to those used in the Ore Reserve study, with cost adjustment for the compact ore, indicates that the JORC Resource of 101.7Mt grading 27.9% Fe (Table

  1. lies within a larger conceptual open pit provided Inferred Resources1 are able to be converted to higher Resource categories with additional drilling.

1 These Inferred Resources, by definition, are of insufficient confidence to have economic considerations applied that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves.

Page 3

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Table 3 - Jambreiro Conceptual In-pit Resources

In Pit Resource

101.7Mt at 27.9% Fe (80% of the Global Resource base - 127.2Mt)

Strip ratio

1.29:1

Potential Product

36.7Mt of +64% Fe sinter concentrate (potential +36-year mine life @ 1 Mtpa)

The conceptual in-pit Resources include the current Ore Reserve of 43.3Mt that accounts for 72% of the friable Resources, a further 15.4Mt of friable material remains outside the current Ore Reserve but inside the conceptual in-pit Resource.

It is the Company's intention to generate cash-flow in the first instance from the friable Ore Reserves and then undertake additional drilling to convert the remaining Inferred Resources (within the larger conceptual open pit limit) to Indicated status once profitable operations have commenced.

Furthermore, the Guanhães region has multiple large-tonnage resources held by Centaurus and third parties. For example, the Company's 100%-owned Canavial Project, located just 10km to the south-west of the Jambreiro Project, has a JORC Resource of 27.6Mt at 30.5% Fe (see ASX Announcement 31 May 2013).

Importantly, should the Jambreiro Project be brought into production, it would be the only processing plant in the region capable of beneficiating itabirite ores. With licensing expected to be increasingly difficult to achieve in Minas Gerais, it is reasonable to expect that Jambreiro could become a strategic processing hub for other miners in the region who have significant itabirite resources but still require approvals to construct a suitable plant to process them.

-ENDS-

Released by:

On behalf of:

Nicholas Read / Kate Bell

Darren Gordon

Read Corporate

Managing Director

M: +61 419 929 046 (Nicholas Read)

Centaurus Metals Limited

M: +61 438 410 677 (Kate Bell)

T: +618 6420 8420

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Roger Fitzhardinge who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Volodymyr Myadzel who is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Roger Fitzhardinge is a permanent employee of Centaurus Metals Limited and Volodymyr Myadzel was the Senior Resource Geologist of BNA Mining Solutions, independent resource consultants engaged by Centaurus Metals, at the time when the Mineral Resource estimate was first completed.

Roger Fitzhardinge and Volodymyr Myadzel have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Roger Fitzhardinge and Volodymyr Myadzel consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Beck Nader who is a professional Mining Engineer and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Beck Nader is the Managing Director of BNA Mining Solutions and is a consultant to Centaurus.

Beck Nader has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity, which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Beck Nader consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

4

Page

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Figure 2 - Jambreiro Project Location Map

5

Page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centaurus Metals Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 01:22:05 UTC
