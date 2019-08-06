Centaurus Metals : 2019-08-06 Option Secured To Acquire Nickel Sulphide Project From Vale | 2,093KB
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
& MEDIA RELEASE
6 August 2019
CENTAURUS SECURES OPTION TO ACQUIRE OUTSTANDING LARGE-
SCALE NICKEL SULPHIDE PROJECT IN BRAZIL FROM VALE S.A.
Proposed transformational acquisition of Jaguar Nickel Project will propel Centaurus into the sought-
after nickel sulphide development space - with outstanding high-grade open pit potential
Centaurus granted a binding call option by Vale allowing it to acquire 100% of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Brazil through an innovative deal which includes an asset swap arrangement on the Salobo West Project.
Exercise of the call option by Centaurus is subject to the Board of Vale S.A. approving the transaction (with approval anticipated to occur at the end of August 2019). The terms of the formal acquisition agreement have already been agreed.
Jaguar contains a global foreign resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni (0.5% Ni cut-off) for a total of 315,000 tonnes of contained nickel1, based on more than 55,000m of diamond drilling.
Transaction provides a significant opportunity to establish a high‐grade JORC compliant Resource in the near term, with multiple shallow high-grade zones delineated by previous diamond drilling:
34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065;o 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m in PKS-JAGU-DH00132; o 31.4m at 2.47% Ni from 15.3m in PKS-JAGU-DH00030; and o 26.0m at 2.13% Ni from 66.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00033.
Historical preliminary metallurgical testwork shows that conventional flotation produces a high-grade +23% nickel concentrate at 64% recovery.
Outstanding exploration upside - exploration drill-holePKS-JAGU-DH00158 returned 7.9m at 5.27% Ni from 247m with the nearest drill-hole more than 250m away.
The Jaguar Project is located just 35km north of the regional centre of Tucumã (population +50,000) with a 230kVA substation located only 15km south-east of the Project at Vale's Onça-Puma Nickel Plant.
Consideration for the transaction will comprise an upfront cash payment of US$250,000, the transfer of the Salobo West tenements to Vale, two deferred consideration payments totalling US$6.75M and a production royalty of 0.75%. The majority of the deferred consideration will be tied to first commercial production.
1 CTM cautions that the mineral resources for the Jaguar Project are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the resources as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC code. It is uncertain that, following evaluation or further work, the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code.
Vale will have the right to purchase 100% of production from Jaguar under a future Off-take Agreement.
Completion of the formal agreement will be conditional on approval by the Brazilian National Bank for
Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for the assignment of BNDES' royalty interest in the Project, as well as any shareholder approvals required by Centaurus.
Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce that it has secured an exceptional exploration, growth and development opportunity in the international nickel sulphide sector after reaching agreement with global mining giant, Vale S.A. ("Vale") to acquire (subject to formal Vale Board approval) the advanced, large-scaleJaguar Nickel Sulphide Project ("Jaguar or the "Project"), located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
Centaurus and Vale have entered into a binding option agreement under which Vale has granted Centaurus a call option, exercisable at any time within 30 days after Vale's Board resolves to approve the transaction, to require Vale to execute the formal agreement.
Further terms of the acquisition agreed under the formal agreement (which has been negotiated to final executable form) are set out below.
The transformational acquisition, which has been secured through an innovative agreement with Vale that includes a key asset-swap arrangement on Centaurus' Salobo West Copper-Gold Project, will give the Company an opportunity to pursue the development of an advanced and well-located nickel sulphide project in northern Brazil which offers outstanding high-grade open pit development potential.
The transaction will upgrade Centaurus' extensive Brazilian resource portfolio, with its corporate and strategic focus moving forward set to be on the Jaguar Nickel Project and the advanced Jambreiro Iron Ore Project (where it recently completed an updated Pre-Feasibility Study).
The Jaguar Project will give the Company further exposure to a metal with exceptional supply-demand fundamentals and a robust outlook given its use in the stainless-steel industry (which currently accounts for 70% of global consumption) and growing consumption by the lithium-ion battery sector.
Jaguar is an at-surface nickel sulphide project with a non-JORC compliant resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni (at a 0.5% Nicut-off)for a total of 315kt of contained nickel metal that is underpinned by more than 55,000m of diamond drilling and an extensive geological and geophysical database. Within the historical resource drilling, multiple shallow massive to semi-massive sulphide zones have been identified with outstanding high- grade intersections such as 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065.
Historical preliminary metallurgical testwork demonstrates that the sulphide mineralisation is recoverable by conventional flotation, producing a high-grade+23% nickel concentrate at 64% recovery (refer Appendix C for historical lock cycle test results and concentrate grades).
The Jaguar Project is located just 35km north of the regional centre of Tucumã (population +50,000) with a 230kVA sub-station located 15km south-east of the Project at Vale's Onça-Puma Nickel Mine (Figure 1).
The Project hosts multiple nickel sulphide deposits and an extensive suite of exploration targets for high-
grade nickel, copper-gold and PGE's (see Figure 2). The exploration potential is highlighted by results such as
regional exploration drill hole PKS-JAGU-DH00158, which returned an outstanding intercept of 7.9m at 5.27%
Ni, 0.26% Cu and 1096ppm Co from 247m with the nearest drill-hole being more than 250m away.
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
& MEDIA RELEASE
More than 55,000m of diamond core was drilled into the main deposits from 2006 to 2010. The drilling is wide-spaced (+100m between sections) and targeted bulk tonnage, low-to-medium grade nickel mineralisation. The extent of the drilling and the exceptional prospectivity of the Project for high-grade nickel can be seen in the large number of significant drill intersection set out in the Table at Appendix B.
Centaurus will, upon completion of the transaction, immediately focus on the shallow high-grade nickel zones in the Jaguar and Onça-Preta deposits (see Figure 2 and Figures 5 and 6), applying innovative strategies to the evaluation and development of these deposits with the goal of becoming a high-grade open pit nickel producer in the medium term.
Commenting on the landmark acquisition, Centaurus' Managing Director, Mr Darren Gordon, said:
"Nickel sulphide deposits like Jaguar are extremely rare globally and for Centaurus to be able to successfully acquire such an outstanding asset is a great result for the Company and our shareholders. We have developed a strong working relationship with Vale through the negotiation process and to be able to secure this opportunity from them is testament to Vale's strong belief in the mutual benefits that can be realised under their recently rolled out 'mini-mines' model for base metals, and Centaurus' strong credentials in Brazil and the Carajás.
"With near-surface resources of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni for 315,000t of contained nickel, this acquisition will lift Centaurus into the much sought-after nickel sulphide development space. We intend to focus our initial efforts on the high-grade open pit potential of the deposits, with the aim of progressing these zones towards production as rapidly as possible.
"Underpinned by a high-quality database, including 55,000m of diamond drilling, we now have a clear development path in the Carajás that should result in the achievement of a number of significant project milestones over a relatively short period. These will include drilling results, metallurgical results and a maiden JORC Resource to support future project development work.
"This is an exceptional opportunity for Centaurus. Most of the premier mid-cap nickel sulphide mining and development companies on the ASX were born from assets divested by the majors. Companies like IGO, Western Areas, Panoramic and Mincor were all built around assets that did not reach the threshold of the majors, but were pivotal to building the valuations they have today and creating the foundations for quality mid-tier mining houses.
"We believe the acquisition of the Jaguar Nickel Project will provide the same opportunity for Centaurus as there simply aren't many nickel sulphide projects globally of this quality that provide the opportunity to fast-track a nickel sulphide development ready to meet the growing market shortfall."
Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project
The Jaguar Project hosts multiple nickel sulphide deposits and exploration targets within a 30km2 land package in the western portion of the world-class Carajás Mineral Province. Occurring from surface, the nickel sulphide mineralisation is hosted by porphyritic felsic sub-volcanic and granitic rocks located along multiple sub-verticalductile-brittle hydrothermal alteration zones.
There are multiple defined deposits and at least four quality exploration targets on the project.
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
& MEDIA RELEASE
Figure 1 - The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project Location Map
The historical Mineral Resource estimate completed by Vale in 2010, which was based on more than 55,000m of diamond drilling, comprised 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni at a 0.5% Ni cut-off for a total of 315kt of contained nickel metal (see Table 1 below). All historical resource work was completed to the highest industry standards.
Centaurus will engage an independent resource specialist to review and update the resource to JORC 2012 compliance during the initial phase of planned work programs.
Cut-Off0.5% Nickel; Rounding errors may occur. Note: This information is reported on the basis of a Foreign Estimate and as such, is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The Foreign Estimate reported is based on a 0.5% Nickel cut-off and no additional economic constraints were applied to the resource. An additional 17.2Mt at 0.76% Ni was reported in the Inferred Resource category of the Foreign Estimate. The Centaurus Competent Person considers that these Inferred Resources do not currently meet the requirements of the JORC Code for reporting Mineral Resources. The resource is to be read in conjunction with ASX Listing Rule 5.12 (Appendix A).
The average depth of drilling at Jaguar is 335m with the deepest drill holes reaching 535m. In all cases the deposits remain open at depth and, in some cases, along strike.
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
& MEDIA RELEASE
The key deposits are described briefly below:
Jaguar South: +2.1km strike with continuous mineralised zones up to 50m wide (within broader discontinuous zones up to 240m), open at depth and along strike to the east and hosted in porphyritic felsic sub-volcanics. Best drill results include: 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m inPKS-JAGU-DH00065 and 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m inPKS-JAGU-DH00132. See Figure 5 for a cross-section of Jaguar South.
Jaguar North: +2.0km strike with continuous mineralised zones up to 35m wide (within broader discontinuous zones up to 200m), open at depth and along strike to the east. Best drill results include: 32.3m at 1.40% Ni from 55.5m inPKS-JAGU-DH00024 and 7.0m at 2.82% Ni from 67.0m inPKS-JAGU-
DH00046.
Jaguar West: +1.2km strike with continuous mineralised zones up to 60m wide, open at depth and
potentially to the west. Best drill results include: 21.7m at 1.13% Ni from 17.2m inPKS-JAGU-DH00088 and 15.00m at 1.02% Ni from 74.0m inPKS-JAGU-DH00087.
Onça-Preta: 300m long sub-vertical lens hosted in gneissic rocks, open at depth and soil anomalies
suggest that it could be open along strike. Best drill results include: 31.8m at 1.13% Ni from 66.2m in inPKS-JAGU-DH00127 and 18.0m at 2.19% Ni from 318.0m inPKS-JAGU-DH00014. See Figure 6 for a cross-section of Onça-Preta.
Figure 2 - The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project - Key Deposits and Exploration Targets
Nickel sulphide mineralisation occurs as two types at Jaguar. The bulk low-medium grade mineralisation occurs as veins and veinlets to stringer sulphides associated with, and generally concordant to, the W-NW trending large scale hydrothermal alteration zones. This was the type of mineralisation targeted in the historical drilling.
