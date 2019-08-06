Centaurus Metals : 2019-08-06 Option Secured To Acquire Nickel Sulphide Project From Vale | 2,093KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDIA RELEASE

Vale will have the right to purchase 100% of production from Jaguar under a future Off-take Agreement.

Off-take Agreement. Completion of the formal agreement will be conditional on approval by the Brazilian National Bank for

Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for the assignment of BNDES' royalty interest in the Project, as well as any shareholder approvals required by Centaurus.

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce that it has secured an exceptional exploration, growth and development opportunity in the international nickel sulphide sector after reaching agreement with global mining giant, Vale S.A. ("Vale") to acquire (subject to formal Vale Board approval) the advanced, large-scaleJaguar Nickel Sulphide Project ("Jaguar or the "Project"), located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Centaurus and Vale have entered into a binding option agreement under which Vale has granted Centaurus a call option, exercisable at any time within 30 days after Vale's Board resolves to approve the transaction, to require Vale to execute the formal agreement.

Further terms of the acquisition agreed under the formal agreement (which has been negotiated to final executable form) are set out below.

The transformational acquisition, which has been secured through an innovative agreement with Vale that includes a key asset-swap arrangement on Centaurus' Salobo West Copper-Gold Project, will give the Company an opportunity to pursue the development of an advanced and well-located nickel sulphide project in northern Brazil which offers outstanding high-grade open pit development potential.

The transaction will upgrade Centaurus' extensive Brazilian resource portfolio, with its corporate and strategic focus moving forward set to be on the Jaguar Nickel Project and the advanced Jambreiro Iron Ore Project (where it recently completed an updated Pre-Feasibility Study).

The Jaguar Project will give the Company further exposure to a metal with exceptional supply-demand fundamentals and a robust outlook given its use in the stainless-steel industry (which currently accounts for 70% of global consumption) and growing consumption by the lithium-ion battery sector.

Jaguar is an at-surface nickel sulphide project with a non-JORC compliant resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni (at a 0.5% Ni cut-off)for a total of 315kt of contained nickel metal that is underpinned by more than 55,000m of diamond drilling and an extensive geological and geophysical database. Within the historical resource drilling, multiple shallow massive to semi-massive sulphide zones have been identified with outstanding high- grade intersections such as 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065.

Historical preliminary metallurgical testwork demonstrates that the sulphide mineralisation is recoverable by conventional flotation, producing a high-grade+23% nickel concentrate at 64% recovery (refer Appendix C for historical lock cycle test results and concentrate grades).

The Jaguar Project is located just 35km north of the regional centre of Tucumã (population +50,000) with a 230kVA sub-station located 15km south-east of the Project at Vale's Onça-Puma Nickel Mine (Figure 1).