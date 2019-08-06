Log in
Centaurus Metals : 2019-08-06 Presentation - Diggers & Dealers 2019 | 5,792KB

08/06/2019 | 01:55am EDT

BRAZIL

Pará

Minas Gerais

ASX : CTM

Transformational acquisition of the Jaguar Nickel Project

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project

Outstanding high-grade open pit potential

Jambreiro Iron Ore Project

PFS shows low costs, strong economics

A$114.9M post-tax NPV8 & 32% IRR - 18yr LOM

Diggers & Dealers I August 2019 I Darren Gordon, Managing Director

Disclaimer

  • This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation does not take into account any person's particular investment objectives, financial resources or other relevant circumstances and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.
  • To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.
  • This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Centaurus Metals. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, Centaurus Metals does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.
  • The information in this report that relates to Jambreiro Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Roger Fitzhardinge who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Volodymyr Myadzel who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Roger Fitzhardinge is a permanent employee of Centaurus Metals Limited and Volodymyr Myadzel was the Senior Resource Geologist of BNA Mining Solutions, independent resource consultants engaged by Centaurus Metals, at the time when the Mineral Resource estimate was first completed. Roger Fitzhardinge and Volodymyr Myadzel have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Roger Fitzhardinge and Volodymyr Myadzel consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
  • The information in this report that relates to Jambreiro Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Beck Nader who is a professional Mining Engineer and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Beck Nader is the Managing Director of BNA Mining Solutions and is a consultant to Centaurus. Beck Nader has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity, which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Beck Nader consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
  • All information included in this presentation regarding the PFS Results and Ore Reserve estimate for the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project should be read in conjunction with the Company's ASX announcements dated 5 July 2019.
  • All information included in this presentation regarding the Canavial Mineral Resource was prepared and released to the market on 31 May 2013 under the JORC Code 2004.
  • All information contained in this presentation on the Salobo West exploration results was release to the market on 12 December 2018.
  • All information contained in this presentation on the Salobo Mine of Vale has been taken from the "Vale Production in 4Q18" Report, its 20-F Annual Report for 2018 and other public domain reports including their 2018 Vale Day presentation
  • All information contained in this presentation on the Itapitanga Exploration Target was release to the market on 1 August 2018.
  • This presentation comments on and discusses some of Centaurus Metals Limited's exploration in terms of target size and type. The information relating to the Itapitanga Exploration Target should not be misunderstood or misconstrued as an estimate of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves. The potential quantity and quality of material discussed as an Exploration Target is conceptual in nature since there has been insufficient work completed to define them as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves. It is uncertain if further exploration work will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.
  • All information contained in this presentation on the Jacaré Mineral Resource has been taken from Anglo American Presentation "Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report 2018.
  • All information included in this presentation regarding the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project should be read in conjunction with the Company's ASX announcements dated 6 August 2019. The resource information is reported on the basis of a Foreign Estimate and as such, is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. The Foreign Estimate reported is based on a 0.5% Nickel cut-off and no additional economic constraints were applied to the resource. An additional 17.2Mt at 0.76%Ni is reported in the Inferred Resource category of the Foreign Estimate, the Centaurus competent person considers that these Inferred Resources do not meet the requirements of the JORC Code (2012) for reporting Mineral Resources. The resource is to be read in conjunction with ASX Listing Rule 5.12 (ASX announcements dated 6 August 2019 - Annexure A)

Delivering Value from a Diversified Asset Base in Brazil

Transformational acquisition of Vale's Jaguar Nickel

Project to propel Centaurus into the sought-after nickel sulphide development space

Jaguar contains a non-JORC global foreign resource* of

40.4Mt at 0.78% Nickel (0.5% Ni cut-off)for a total of 315,000 tonnes of contained Nickel , based on more

than 55,000m of diamond drilling

Development-ready iron ore project at Jambreiro

recently completed PFS confirms low costs, strong economics for 1mtpa iron ore operation

Large-scale Itapitanga nickel-cobalt discovery moving to development under innovative JV with battery metals specialist Simulus Group - CTM: free-carried

Outstanding leverage to exploration success with value

Capital Structure - Post AGM Resolutions

Shares on Issue

2,717m

Listed Options (EP $0.01, Exp 31/8/19)

623m

Listed Options (EP $0.012, Exp 31/5/21)

434m

Unlisted Options (EP $0.008 to $0.015)

253m

Directors and Management Holding

5%

Market Capitalisation (at $0.009)

A$24.4m

Cash as at 30 June 2019

A$2.26m

Centaurus offers highly leveraged exposure to a rich

asset base in Brazil including an exciting new

advanced nickel sulphide project at Jaguar and high- quality development iron ore asset at Jambreiro.

*CTM cautions that the mineral resources for the Jaguar Project are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the resources as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC code. It is uncertain that, following evaluation or further work, the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the

underpinned by large asset base

JORC Code.

3

Board and Key Management

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DIDIER

MARK

CHRIS

DARREN

BRUNO

ROGER

PAUL

MURCIA

HANCOCK

BANASIK

GORDON

SCARPELLI

FITZHARDINGE

BRIDSON

AM, B.Juris, LL.B

B.Bus, CA, FFin

MSc Mineral Economics,

B.Bus, FCA, AGIA, MAICD

M.Sc, PMP

B.Sc (Geology), MAusIMM

B.Comm, CA, AGIA

BApp Sc, MAusIMM

Non-Executive Chairman

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Managing Director

Brazil Country Manager

Exploration Manager

Company Secretary &

& Executive Director

CFO

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Lawyer, +30 years experience

Chartered Accountant, 25

Geologist, +30 years

Chartered Accountant, +20

Engineer, +15 years

Geologist, 20 years

Chartered Accountant,

years experience

experience

years experience

experience

experience

20 years experience

Non-executive Chairman -

Alicanto Minerals and

Former Chief Commercial

Founding Director of

Extensive resource

Former Environmental

Former Manager of

Co Sec & CFO Syndicated

Strandline Resources

Officer and Executive

Exploration and Geology at

financing and operations

Coordinator at Vale's

Technical Services and

Metals

Director of Atlas Iron

Silver Lake Resources (ASX:

exposure in both gold and

Carajas Iron Ore Operations

Senior Exploration

Former Non-Executive

SLR).

iron ore

in State of Para, Brazil

Geologist at Mirabela

Former Co Sec & CFO,

Director of Gryphon Minerals

Has previously held senior

Nickel in Brazil

Avalon Minerals

and Cradle Resources

financial roles with

Extensive experience in

Former Non-Executive

Previous Manager

Woodside Petroleum,

nickel exploration,

Director of Genesis

roles with Brandt Meio

Former geologist with

Previously Financial

Honorary Australian Consul to

Premier Oil & Lend Lease

development and

Minerals

Ambiente and Golder

Homestake's gold

Controller, Gindalbie

Tanzania

operations (WMC, GMM,

Associates in Brazil

exploration team and

Metals

Beta Hunt)

Previously CFO at Gindalbie

BHP's Pilbara iron ore

Metals

4

Brazil - A Mining-Friendly Destination

Latin America's largest economy

Growing population (currently ~208 million)

Low interest rates (by historical standards), low inflation and rising economic growth

New Pro-mining President encouraging foreign investment in mining and infrastructure projects

Wide-ranging economic reforms underway - labour laws, pension scheme, tax and government royalties

Strong tenement control system, established Mining Code - Up to 6 years for Exploration Licences, which can be converted to Mining Leases

No Government ownership in mining projects -

Government revenue generated from royalties Minas Gerais and Pará are key mining States -

strong mining culture, experienced workforce

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centaurus Metals Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 05:54:08 UTC
