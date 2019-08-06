Centaurus Metals : 2019-08-06 Presentation - Diggers & Dealers 2019 | 5,792KB

Transformational acquisition of the Jaguar Nickel Project
Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project
Outstanding high-grade open pit potential
Jambreiro Iron Ore Project
PFS shows low costs, strong economics
A$114.9M post-tax NPV8 & 32% IRR - 18yr LOM
Diggers & Dealers I August 2019 I Darren Gordon, Managing Director
Delivering Value from a Diversified Asset Base in Brazil
Transformational acquisition of Vale's Jaguar Nickel
Project to propel Centaurus into the sought-after nickel sulphide development space
Jaguar contains a non-JORC global foreign resource* of
40.4Mt at 0.78% Nickel (0.5% Ni cut-off)for a total of 315,000 tonnes of contained Nickel , based on more
than 55,000m of diamond drilling
Development-ready iron ore project at Jambreiro
recently completed PFS confirms low costs, strong economics for 1mtpa iron ore operation
Large-scale Itapitanga nickel-cobalt discovery moving to development under innovative JV with battery metals specialist Simulus Group - CTM:free-carried
Outstanding leverage to exploration success with value
Capital Structure - Post AGM Resolutions
Shares on Issue
2,717m
Listed Options (EP $0.01, Exp 31/8/19)
623m
Listed Options (EP $0.012, Exp 31/5/21)
434m
Unlisted Options (EP $0.008 to $0.015)
253m
Directors and Management Holding
5%
Market Capitalisation (at $0.009)
A$24.4m
Cash as at 30 June 2019
A$2.26m
Centaurus offers highly leveraged exposure to a rich
asset base in Brazil including an exciting new
advanced nickel sulphide project at Jaguar and high- quality development iron ore asset at Jambreiro.
*CTM cautions that the mineral resources for the Jaguar Project are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the resources as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC code. It is uncertain that, following evaluation or further work, the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the
